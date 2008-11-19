SGN Game Turns iPhones Into Wii Controllers





You had to figure that widgetmakers struggling to make money on Facebook’s platform would eventually turn to Apple’s iPhone App Store, where some developers are making money. SGN has, in a new suite of apps called “iFun,” which turn players’ iPhones into motion-sensing controllers similar to those used to play Nintendo’s Wii. SGN founder Shervin Pishevar explains in the clip.

