AUDIO: Listen To The San Francisco Crash Landing On Air Traffic Control

A Boeing 777 inbound from South Korea has crash landed at San Francisco International Airport. The tail appears to have clipped the runway, causing it to rip off.



Two people have died and at least 61 people have been injured in the crash.

LiveATC.net, a website devoted to streaming air traffic control at a number of airports, captured the final approach of Asiana Airlines flight 214.

Here’s a partial transcription from Time:

Flight 214 cleared into land 28L at 18:21:12 Zulu

18:22:27: Flight 214 calls ATC

18:22:30: Tower says, “214 Heavy, Emergency Vehicles are responding”

18:22:37: Flight 214 calls again. Can’t make out what is said.

18:23:10: Flight 214 calls again. Can’t make out what is said.

18:23:25: ATC says, “Emergency vehicles are responding. We have everyone on their way.”

18:27:02: Another plane calls ATC, “We see people (at our vicinity) that need immediate attention. They are alive and they are walking around.”

Here’s the audio:

