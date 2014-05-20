Some Of Silicon Valley's Biggest Companies Have A New Plan To Volunteer In San Francisco Schools

With protests targeting Silicon Valley’s tech elite continuing in San Francisco, a group of companies is going to try a new approach to making nice with the city.

Venture capitalist Ron Conway’s tech alliance, SF.citi, is going to start sending people from its 900-member companies to volunteer in San Francisco’s 116 public schools, SFGate reports.

SF.citi member companies include Google, LinkedIn, Dropbox, Airbnb, Pinterest, and Square.

Member companies that choose to participate in the program will donate $US5,000 to San Francisco’s Education Fund, and will commit to participate in three to five “meaningful activities” with the schools. School principals will be called upon to tell the companies exactly what they need and how the volunteers can help.

For example, a team of Eventbrite employees brought healthy snacks to elementary school students before they had to take their first California standardized tests.

This program isn’t a cure-all for the San Francisco citizens worried about the sky-rocketing rent and general over-crowding and gentrification caused by the tech sector’s saturation. However, seeing techies connect with the city in a very real way could be a good demonstration that they’re not just living in their own Silicon Valley bubble.

