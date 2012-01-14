San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Heather Harde And Investor Ron Conway Will Be Unveiling A Master Tech Plan Today

Photo: dsearls

In a few hours, San Francisco’s newly elected mayor Ed Lee will be making a big announcement.Like New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s address yesterday, Lee will be revealing his masterful plan to make his city’s tech scene the best in the world.



The mayor will announce a new initiative, SfCITI, that is supported by former TechCrunch executive Heather Harde and SV Angels’ Ron Conway. Many of the city’s best startups, including Airbnb and Jawbone, area also partnering with sfCITI.

Harde will become Executive Vice Chairman of sfCITI, reports TechCrunch.

“Technology companies are key to our city’s economic future and are a critical part of making San Francisco the innovation capital of the word,” says Lee.

sfCITI wants to be a “civic leader in all things tech,” Ron Conway tells TechCrunch. The main priority will be training and then placing programmers in jobs throughout San Francisco.

