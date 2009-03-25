SF Testing LED Lights In Sketchy neighbourhood

San Francisco’s clean tech crazed Mayor Gavin Newsome is testing LED streetlights in one of the city’s worst neighborhoods today.



While more energy efficient than other forms of light, LED lights are considerably more expensive. So why’s he showing them off in a bad area?

GreenTech Media: Well, there’s actually more you can do with the network. In Quebec, technicians have rigged smart streetlights up with sensors to allow police to detect when accidents occur. Oslo is trying to pair networked streetlights with applications for pedestrian safety. These lights could also be connected to security cameras. Anchorage, Alaska set up networked streetlights last year.

