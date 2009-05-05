SF Startup Mashery Kicking Butt In API Market

One company that seems to be doing well in the downturn: Mashery, a S.F.-based startup that provides API — application programming interface — services.

What’s that? When companies let other developers access their information or content — such as New York Times restaurant reviews, Twitter profiles, Netflix movies, etc. — they often supply that information via an API. Mashery helps companies manage their APIs, providing infrastructure and control over access, business rules, monitoring, statistics, etc.

Mashery says it served up more than 1 billion API calls during Q1, which is more than double its volume from the previous quarter — a nice milestone. And it’s working with an impressive roster of more than 70 companies, including Best Buy, Etsy, Reuters, Netflix, MTV, The New York Times, and Lonely Planet.

Co-founder and CEO Oren Michaels used to work for Feedster; the company is backed by First Round Capital, Formative Ventures, The Accelerator Group, and .406 Ventures.

We don’t have any experience with Mashery, but we’re curious: If you’ve worked with them, are they doing as well as it seems? Is there anything they’re especially good (or bad) at?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.