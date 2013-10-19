San Francisco's Public Transit Workers Are On Strike, And The Traffic Is Already Nuts

Alex Davies

It’s just after six in the morning on the West Coast, but a strike by commuter rail workers in San Francisco has already created severe traffic on some major thoroughfares.

Things are especially bad on the Bay Bridge, according to the local ABC 7 News station. Cars going through the toll plaza are bumper to bumper, and the feeder ramps leading onto the road are all moving very slowly or stopped.

San francisco bay bridge trafficABC 7 Video Screengrab

The San Mateo Bridge is backed up, too:

Bart strike san mateo bridge trafficABC 7 News Screengrab

Without rail service, commuters are turning to ferries to get them to work:

San francisco ferry bart strikeABC 7 News Screengrab

And here’s a view of the traffic situations via Google Maps. That’s a good amount of red, especially near the connection between Oakland and San Francisco:

San francisco traffic google maps bart strikeGoogle Maps Screenshot

As a reminder, this is what traffic looked like last time San Francisco transit workers went on strike, back in July:

San francisco traffic caused by bart strikeAP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.