San Francisco's Public Transit Workers Are On Strike, And The Traffic Is Already Nuts

It’s just after six in the morning on the West Coast, but a strike by commuter rail workers in San Francisco has already created severe traffic on some major thoroughfares.

Things are especially bad on the Bay Bridge, according to the local ABC 7 News station. Cars going through the toll plaza are bumper to bumper, and the feeder ramps leading onto the road are all moving very slowly or stopped.

The San Mateo Bridge is backed up, too:

Without rail service, commuters are turning to ferries to get them to work:

And here’s a view of the traffic situations via Google Maps. That’s a good amount of red, especially near the connection between Oakland and San Francisco:

As a reminder, this is what traffic looked like last time San Francisco transit workers went on strike, back in July:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.