There's A San Francisco Version Of The Game '2048,' And I Like It Even Better Than The Original

After “Flappy Bird” came “Splashy Fish” (and countless others).

After “Threes!” came “2048.”

And after “2048”? Theres “SF Lyfe,” an online clone of “2048” that makes you match San Francisco iconography to rack up points.

You use your keyboard arrows to match different tiles until you get to the “ultimate SF tile.” You can also play the game in your mobile browser by swiping tiles, just like the actual game it’s cloning.

Tiles include pictures of the Golden Gate Bridge, pigeons, burritos and artisanal coffee. The pictures are what really make this game more fun than the actual “2048” — who cares about numbers when you can look at pictures of the Sutro Tower?

The game ends when you can’t match any more tiles, or if you get the elusive ultimate tile.

I haven’t reached that level yet, but I can only imagine what it’s a picture of: perhaps the historic Ferry Building, or possibly the Palace of Fine Arts.

Or, of course, it could also be a picture of a Google bus.

Check out the game here.

(Via The Bold Italic)

