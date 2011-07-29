The Giants Have The Best Pitching Staff In The MLB

Photo: Wikipedia

Entering Thursday’s Giants vs. Phillies game, the storyline was Carlos Beltran playing his first game with San Francisco. When the game ended however, the storyline was the same as it usually is. The San Francisco Giants once again outpitched the Philadelphia Phillies. Tim Lincecum tossed six shutout innings as the Giants took two out of three games from the Phillies with a 4-1 win. In doing so San Fran denied the team with the best record in MLB from its 10th consecutive home series win and dealt Philadelphia their first consecutive home losses in more than three months since they lost back to back games to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 18th-19th.While you will be hard pressed to get many others in the media to agree with me, it seems as though I find myself writing the same comment about the relationship between the Phillies and Giants pitching almost every week. And it’s probably because almost no one agrees that I feel compelled to write it.



While the Phillies have Halladay, Lee, Hamels and Oswalt when he’s healthy, and they receive all the press as being “possibly the best staff ever assembled,” it is the San Francisco Giants with the best complete pitching staff in all of baseball.

I’m not knocking the Phillies staff by saying the Giants are better, and the Phillies deserve all the accolades they get. The Giants staff however, even after outpitching the Phillies in last year’s NLCS and then doing so again this year, just doesn’t seem to get the respect they deserve. The Giants finished the regular season last year with the best ERA in baseball at 3.36 and this year is no different as they lead baseball with a 3.06 ERA (Phillies 2nd at 3.11). For whatever reason, people seem to be routinely surprised when the Giants outpitch the Phillies and I just don’t see why.

You can debate whether the Giants gave up too much for Carlos Beltran as they sent the Mets the sixth pick in the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft for a player who the Mets wouldn’t have even received compensation picks for had he finished out the year with the New York. Zach Wheeler however isn’t anywhere close to being major league ready and he won’t until 2013 at the earliest so he wasn’t going to help San Fran defend their World Series crown. Beltran fits what the Giants need perfectly and as far as I can see places them as the favourite to repeat as World Series Champions.

Random Musings – Carlos who?

I think the most amusing baseball comment I heard all year may have come after Thursday’s 10-9 New York Mets victory over the Cincinnati Reds. After the Mets polished off the Reds for a four games series sweep to move three games above .500 and 6.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race, noted bezerk-o Mets fan, Sal from Queens, NY sent me the following private tweet. “We don’t need no freakin’ K-Rod, we don’t need no freakin’ Beltran, we have freakin’ Lucas Duda!” – Yes you do Sal, Yes you do. Duda by the way went 2-4 on in Thursday’s win with 3 RBI.

By Mike Cardano, Executive Director, TheXLog.com

You may email Mike @ [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MikeCardano. Listen to Mike Cardano on Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio with Scott Engel and the morning crew Tuesday mornings at 10am ET.

