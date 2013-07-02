San Francisco's Transit Strike Is Creating Insane Traffic

The Bay Area Rapid Transit system, aka BART, has been shut down by a workers’ strike that started at midnight.



That means that the system’s 400,000 daily riders have to find alternate ways to get to work. Naturally, a lot of them are driving. San Francisco already has some of the worst traffic in the country, and now things have gotten a lot worse.

Here’s what the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge looked like early this morning:

