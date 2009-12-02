Seyfarth Attorney Suing Fellow Partners, Still Going To Work

Remember when the Tae Bo craze swept the nation?



A lawsuit filed by Billy Blanks, the creator that particular exercise revolution, lead to a situation that probably feels as comfortable as repeated kicks in the stomach in the offices of Seyfarth Shaw.

National Law Journal: The lawsuit, brought by nonequity partner William Lancaster, alleges that Seyfarth Shaw demoted and exploited him for his role in representing Blanks, who won a $30 million malpractice verdict against the firm.

Lancaster, who as of Monday still worked in the Los Angeles office of Seyfarth Shaw, claims that even though the verdict that Blanks won against the firm was thrown out in February, Lancaster was coerced into accepting a demotion and an unfair pay cut. Lancaster was an equity partner at the firm prior to the 2005 jury verdict in Blanks’ favour.

Lancaster apparently missed a filing deadline when representing Blanks in a lawsuit against his accountant who Blanks said illegally acted as an agent. The missed deadline lead to the dismissal of the case and Blanks sued Seyfarth. Though the $30 million verdict was thrown out, a new trial in the case is scheduled for July.

The complaint alleges Seyfarth breached its fiduciary duty to Lancaster by forcing him to give up his equity share, the NLJ said. Seyfarth said it will “vigorously defend” itself and that the suit is “without merit.”

One of the funny things about employment-related suits is how often the plaintiff just wants to keep his job. And in this case, it looks like Lancaster will be working besides his partners until they work something out.

The picture is a screen grab of Billy Blanks’ Web site, where you can purchase 4 of his fitness DVD’s for less than $20, just in time for the holidays.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.