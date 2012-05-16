Sexy Women In Ads Are Perceived As Objects Instead Of People

Photo: Flickr/lobstar28

Whether it’s a movie poster or a beer billboard, women in sexy images are seen as “objects,” not people, according to a new study.The study, published in the journal Psychological Science, drew on the insight that our brains view people and objects differently:



For example,while we’re good at recognising a whole face, just part of a face is a bit baffling. On the other hand, recognising part of a chair is just as easy as recognising a whole chair.

One way that psychologists have found to test whether something is seen as an object is by turning it upside down. Pictures of people present a recognition problem when they’re turned upside down, but pictures of objects don’t have that problem.

Researchers in Belgium developed a test in which they presented pictures of scantily-clad men and women one-by-one on a computer screen with some of the pictures right-side-up and some upside-down.

Both men and women recognised right-side-up men better than upside-down men, suggesting that they were seeing the men as people instead of objects (and thereby having recognition trouble).

Participants didn’t have trouble recognising women when they were upside-down, suggesting that people see sexy women as objects.

Lead researcher Philippe Bernard said in a press release that the next step is to study how seeing sexualized women in advertising influences how people treat women.

