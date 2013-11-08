The 8 Most Eligible Bachelors And Bachelorettes In Sports

This feature is a part of our Sexiest Athletes series.
UK Olympic diver
Age: 19
Baby-faced Daley has been diving since the age of seven, and could swim at age three. Just 17 at the time, he made a splash at last summer's London games when he took home a bronze medal for his outstanding performance.
Daley is now working his way toward the next Olympic games in Brazil in the summer of 2016. In the meantime, he's busy filming a new reality show on ITV called Splash!
Daley reveals that he's dated, but never seriously. '(Diving is) a priority to me and if someone doesn't understand that's fine. But then they're not the person for me.'
Tennis player
Age: 25
Ana Ivanovic burst onto the scene after winning the French Open in 2008, and is ranked number 16 in singles by the Women's Tennis Association.
The Serbian beauty recently split from wealthy former tennis player Mark Stillitano, whom she dated for less than a year. Ivanovic was also previously involved with Masters Champion Adam Scott and fellow tennis player Fernando Verdasco.
U.S. Olympic hurdler and bobsledder
Age: 31
Lolo Jones, who has been likened to celebrity doppelganger Rashida Jones (no relation), racked up three NCAA titles and 11 All-American honours while at Louisiana State University, and in February will join the U.S. bobsled team at the Sochi Olympics.
In an interview with HBO's 'Real Sports' last year, Jones revealed that she is still a virgin and that saving herself for marriage is 'harder than training for the Olympics.'
U.S. Olympic alpine skier
Age: 29
With eight major championships medals under her belt -- three Olympic and five World Championship -- this cheerful ginger dominates the U.S. women's ski scene.
In September the sun set on Mancuso's four-year romance with Norwegian alpine skier Aksel Lund Svindal, but the two parted ways amicably.
Runningback for the Minnesota Vikings
Age: 28
The NFL-dominating runningback has shown real talent this season, and was halfway to breaking Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record as of the end of July. Peterson dazzles fans with his long touchdown runs, and is even known by some as 'Purple Jesus' (purple for the Vikings' purple jerseys).
Though Peterson suffered the immeasurable loss of his two-year-old son last month, he continues to play, ensuring fans that 'God wants good to come from it.'
Mixed martial arts and judoka fighter
Age: 26
UFC's first and current Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda 'Rowdy' Rousey took the Olympic Bronze medalist in Judo in 2008, has posed for ESPN the Magazine's 'The Body Issue' and Maxim's 'Hot 100' list, and
next year makes her big screen debut in 'Fast & Furious 7' and 'The Expendables 3.'
Rousey has said that she 'tries to have as much sex as possible' when she has a fight coming up.
Tennis player
Age: 32
Serena Williams finished the year with 11 titles, two Grand Slams, 78 overall wins, and became the oldest woman to ever be ranked number one in the world.
Williams, who is currently unattached, told the IB Times that she actually plays better when she's not dating anyone.
