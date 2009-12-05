These Bankers In Hong Kong Are Definitely Having More Fun Than You

40 years ago, New York Mayor John Lindsay dubbed New York “Fun City.”



But these days that might not fit. Goldman Sachs has ordered its employees not to have parties in their own homes. Deutsche Bank threw a party so subdued at 230 Fifth Avenue that many bankers decided to head to a nearby bar in search of some genuine merriment. JP Morgan is having its holiday party in a cafeteria.

So has fun died? Of course not. It has just gone off-shore.

The Hong Kong based website Necessity.com threw a wild “Sexy Santa party.” Hip Hong Kong got plenty of photos that prove that while the fun may be toned down in NYC it is definitely still thriving abroad. Plenty of bankers and lawyers showed up to toast Christmas and ogle the “sexy Santa” ladies.

So do you want to see what they’re up to in Hong Kong?

