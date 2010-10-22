Sexy Russian Spy Anna Chapman Demands Cash For Interviews

Photo: Facebook
Before Russian spy Anna Chapman was arrested for espionage and sent to Russia in a prisoner swap, her ‘cover’ was that of an unsuccessful serial entrepreneur in the New York City tech scene.Chapman was more successful as a spy/socialite than as a business woman.
But her perspective on the startup world was certainly a unique one. So a few days after she was deported, we emailed her to ask about her experience of pretending to try to get a company off the ground.
And, well, it seems Anna’s entrepreneurial career was continuing. Here is what we got in response:
Nick,
Is it a paid publication? I would be interested to talk about it if so.
Anna
— Best regards,
Anna Chapman
We wrote back to urge her to talk to our interested readers without being compensated for it. She responded:
If its not paid I am not interested.
So there you have it.
We emailed Anna a few more times, but she stopped responding. Perhaps the KGB got to her.
