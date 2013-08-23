Abercrombie & Fitch Found A Brilliant Way To Distract From Disappointing Numbers

Abercrombie & Fitch has found one way to distract from disappointing sales numbers.

The retailer’s investor presentations feature some awfully risqué photos.

Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed first brought the tactic to our attention when she posted a photo from Abercrombie’s investor presentation today.

We did some digging on Abercrombie’s investor relations page and found the company’s smoke and mirrors routine has been present for some time.

These are from the Telsey Advisory Group conference last year:

Here are a couple from a Bank Of America conference earlier this year:

And one from today’s earnings presentation:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.