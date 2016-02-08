This ad was apparently deemed too sexy for the Super Bowl

PETA PETA wanted to show this ad during the Super Bowl.

One advert you won’t see during the big game later is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’s raunchy spot, which the animal rights campaign group said was ignored by Super Bowl broadcaster CBS when it was submitted earlier this year, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The NSFW ad shows two couples having sex: one is vegan, while the other eats meat.

The meat-eaters’ session ends quickly, but the vegans carry on as the male meat eater gets dressed, leaves the apartment and is probably killed by what looks like a fridge falling on him from a great height.

The ad ends with the caption: “Last longer. Go vegan.”

Watch it here. Another warning: NSFW!

“Sleeping with someone who eats meat?” a video caption asks. “There may be more than one disappointment in store. Eating the saturated fat and cholesterol in meat can increase the risk of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and these can be dangerous to your love life.”

“Why? Because they’re all common causes of erectile dysfunction. Plant-based foods keep blood flowing to all the body’s organs. The key to a hot love life and to lasting longer in the bedroom is to start with delicious vegan meals in the kitchen.”

Super Bowl ads are watched by people of all ages, so it is unsurprising that TV execs at CBS would not allow the video to be shown.

Business Insider has contacted CBS for comment. We’ll update this article once we hear back.

Some critics are cynical about whether PETA ever even had plans for the ad to be aired at all.

Dabitch Wäppling wrote on AdLand: “What this really means is PETA never had $4.5 million dollars to pay for the airtime with, and instead are going the cheap route with a press release, some sex scenes, and the hopes that you’ll share this with all your friends.”

But a spokesperson for PETA told the Telegraph: “We did try to submit the ad last fall but we didn’t get a response from the executives at CBS.”

The ad has certainly amassed lots of attention, generating more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

PETA has a long history of controversial advertising that gets banned. And its theme that vegetarians have better sex is nothing new either:

This one called “Milk Gone Wild” is incredibly weird:

PETA’s Valentine’s day ad from 2012, “Boyfriend Went Vegan and Knocked the Bottom Out of Me,” went even further. It faced massive criticism for appearing to mock domestic violence.

