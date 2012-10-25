Inside The Bizarre World Of Sexy Halloween Costumes ... For Pets

The costume-booze industrial complex long ago repurposed Halloween from a night about chills into an opportunity for women to dress in “sexy,” “sassy,” and sometimes “sultry” outfits, rather than scary ones.



While we’ve grown immune to shops shilling everything from sexy cop to sexy Bert and Ernie (yes, that Bert and Ernie) garb, there’s one recent trend that we can’t get used to … sexy costumes for pets.

Americans spent $310 million on pet costumes last year, and some showed a little too much fur.

