Sexy New LG Chocolate Shows The Promise Of Google Android

LG’s new Chocolate BL40, as seen in the promo video below, is a sexy phone. It sports a large, glass display, a full Web browser, and a multi-touch user interface. (Though it’s not coming to the U.S., a LG rep confirms.) But the real beauty is that it’s not a smartphone — it’s the kind of less-expensive, mass-market “feature” phone that still makes up the majority of mobile phone purchases.

This phone doesn’t run on Google’s (GOOG) Android operating system — it uses Adobe’s (ADBE) Flash, instead. But it’s exactly where a lot of hope sits for Android.

The big idea behind Android is to offer mobile phone makers like LG, Samsung, Motorola, etc. a free, powerful operating system for not just bulky smartphones — like the high-end Android devices we’ve seen so far — but for cheaper, high-volume phones, too. (One hardware maker recently showed Google’s Android boss Andy Rubin 18 different gadgets running Android. Not all of them, we assume, are going to sell for $200 or more.)

That is how Google will help carriers open up the mobile Web and data subscription revenue — and, of course, Google search ads — to hundreds of millions more people around the world. That is the point of Android. Now let’s see what Google and its partners deliver.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.