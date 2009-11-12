Sexy Mystery Gadget Is Not The CrunchPad!

A photo has been making the rounds on the gadget blogs over the last few days showing the CEO of graphics card maker Nvidia with a nice-looking mystery tablet device.What is it?

Not the still-missing-in-action CrunchPad, apparently. And obviously not the Apple tablet, which might look something like it.

Instead, it appears to be a prototype that Nvidia cooked up to shop around to wireless carriers — perhaps something for T-Mobile that could go on sale next year.

Engadget says it might run Windows CE, Gizmodo says Google Android is a “likely” upgrade, but no one really seems to know what it is.

“Definitely still an undercooked rumour at this point,” says Gizmodo’s Danny Allen.

