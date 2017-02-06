The ridiculously sexy Mr Clean ad is probably Super Bowl 51's most memorable commercial

Lara O'Reilly

It may not have been emotionally-charged and it might not have made a political statement, but Mr Clean’s Super Bowl ad will probably go down as the most memorable of this year’s game.

The 30-second spot shows a woman instantly attracted to the animated Mr Clean character, who shows off his sexy dance moves as he does the housework, while wearing a tight white t-shirt and matching pants that emphasise his features.

It was a silly piece of light-hearted relief that seemed to tickle (and slightly disturb) viewers, judging by the Twitter reaction:

Aside from the ad itself, the brand was also active on Twitter during the game, using the Mr Clean account to troll other Super Bowl advertisers:

NOW WATCH: WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell on Snapchat becoming the ‘third force’ to Google and Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.