The ridiculously sexy Mr Clean ad is probably Super Bowl 51's most memorable commercial

It may not have been emotionally-charged and it might not have made a political statement, but Mr Clean’s Super Bowl ad will probably go down as the most memorable of this year’s game.

The 30-second spot shows a woman instantly attracted to the animated Mr Clean character, who shows off his sexy dance moves as he does the housework, while wearing a tight white t-shirt and matching pants that emphasise his features.

It was a silly piece of light-hearted relief that seemed to tickle (and slightly disturb) viewers, judging by the Twitter reaction:

Aside from the ad itself, the brand was also active on Twitter during the game, using the Mr Clean account to troll other Super Bowl advertisers:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

OK the Mr Clean commercial was funny

— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 6, 2017

MR. CLEAN – Sorry, but this is great Super Bowl advertising. Be surprised if any other 30 seconds are as memorable tonight. pic.twitter.com/GGx5nDeLFY

— Adweek (@Adweek) February 6, 2017

11/10 would drunk text Mr Clean at 2:13am

— McLovin (@ASpacedCadet) February 6, 2017

