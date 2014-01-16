FDA Says Batches Of 'Sexy Monkey' And Other Sex Pills Actually Contain Viagra

A pack of Sexy Monkey supplements advertises “extra long time lasting sex,” “rock hard erection,” “stamina & sex drive,” and — importantly — “no prescription necessary.”

Why? Because according to the box, Sexy Monkey is “all nature”, containing wholesome-sounding ingredients like ginkgo, Cherokee rose-hip, licorice, and Chinese wolfberry.

But an FDA analysis found that some of the bright red Sexy Monkey tablets also contain sildenafil and/or tadalafil, the active ingredients in prescription-only erectile dysfunction drugs like Viagra and Cialis.

Other supplements made by the same company — including Boost Ultra, XZone Gold, Triple MiracleZen Platinum, Magic for Men, “New” Extenze, and New XZen Platinum — were also found to contain prescription drugs, the FDA report said. They posted images of the affected packages online.

The Missouri-based company, Midwest Wholesale, is voluntarily recalling all affected batches — which only include products with certain expiration dates. Reached via phone, John Schindele, the owner of Midwest Wholesale, told Business Insider that he didn’t have anything to add to the official press release.

Similar recalls were issued in November for certain batches of RezzRX (made by Fossil Fuel Products, LLC) and P-Boost and NatuRECT (made by Tendex), also supplements that are marketed for sexual enhancement.

While Viagra and Cialis are sexual enhancement drugs, they are prescription-only in part because they can interact with other prescription drugs that are used to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease. The interaction, the FDA warns, can “lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.”

Although only the one-pill packs of Sexy Monkey are included in this recall, the larger boxes specifically advertised that the supplement was “even safe for men with diabetes.”

Stores in Pennsylvania, New York, Illinois, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, and Wisconsin all received tainted supplements, a company spokesman told MedCityNews.

Customers with questions can contact Midwest Wholesale at 888-514-7110, and adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA via their Medwatch form — after first seeing a doctor, of course.

