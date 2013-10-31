13 'Sexy' Halloween Costumes For Dogs, 2013 Edition

Dogs do not like putting on costumes.

They may look adorable paraded around on Halloween. They may even look happy in the photos that get tons of “likes” on Instagram. But let’s face it — the only one having fun is the dog’s owner.

The social media-pet products-industrial complex has made Halloween pet costumes a $US330 million dollar industry. Dog costumes are the most popular.

Since the costumes dog owners choose for their pets are (arguably) reflections of themselves, it shouldn’t actually be surprising that some people want their canine companions to be more Tramp than Lady.

Last year, we introduced you to this sordid world of sexy pet costumes. This year, we’re diving further in, and giving the alpha males their time to shine, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.