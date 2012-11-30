Here's The 'Sexy' Father-Daughter eBay Ad For A '77 Datsun That's Making Everyone Barf

Photo: Kim Ridley / EBay

People have been using come-hither photos to sell their stuff on eBay for years now. At first glance, Kim Ridley’s pics of model Lexxa, 20, standing legs splayed — with the car on view in the distance between her thighs — look like more of the same.Until you learn that Kim is Lexxa’s father.



And that he’s not apologizing for his photos.

Adfreak reported:

“If I felt bad about it, I wouldn’t do it,” Papa Ridley—who runs Ridley’s Rides in Eugene, Ore.—tells AdFreak, adding that he often uses sexy snaps of his daughter and her pals to move product. “Girls and dogs attract people’s attention,” he says.

Here’s another of the more tame shots. You can see them all here. They’re safe but risque for work.

Photo: Kim Ridley / EBay

Hat tip to The Ethical Adman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.