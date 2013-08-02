The Sexy Crocs Ad Is A Fake

Yesterday the internet (including Business Insider) was abuzz about a strange ad that rebranded the colourful, rubber clogs known as Crocs as the shoe of choice for the sexually adventurous.



If the ad for the quintessentially unsexy shoe sounded too good to be true — its whole concept was that footwear with laces are too hard to take off before jumping into bed — that’s because it was.

Crocs had no idea that the spot existed and released a statement as soon as it saw the unauthorised video:

We’ve seen the news report on MSN Money concerning an offensive ad that references the Crocs brand. It is not an authentic Crocs ad. We’re very concerned by it, because it does not reflect our company values as a global lifestyle brand.

No one at Crocs is familiar with this ad; no one at Crocs authorised its creation or appearance. We are committed to portraying the Crocs brand in a positive and respectful manner.

The video was created by Compulsory, a London-based ad production company, and posted to its YouTube account without disclosing its lack of affiliation with Crocs. The shoe company posted its statement on the YouTube page.

Cumpolsory recently tweeted its excitement that the ad was covered by BuzzFeed.

Here’s the unauthorised spot:

