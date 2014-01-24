The 25 Sexiest Celebrity Mug Shots

Getting arrested for the first time doesn’t seem to faze Justin Bieber.
After the 19-year-old singer was arrested Thursday for suspected DUI and drag racing, he came off all smiles in his mugshot.
Bieber is out on a $2,500 bail and was seen smiling and waving to his fans as he exited the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida.
However, Bieber’s not the only celebrity to show off his pearly whites after getting cuffed.
We’ve compiled a list of the sexiest celebrity mug shots, courtesy of The Smoking Gun.
Among the celebs are porn star Jenna Jameson, Carmen Electra, and Lindsay Lohan.
Abby Rogers contributed to this slide show.
Porn star Jenna Jameson seems unfazed in her May 2012 mug shot, smiling seductively after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Photogenic 'Gossip Girl' star Chace Crawford looks good even in an orange jumpsuit. He was arrested in 2010 on suspicion of marijuana possession.
Sexpot Carmen Electra was arrested in 1999 and charged with battering NBA wild child Dennis Rodman, her husband at the time.
A young Frank Sinatra still manages to look debonair following his arrest in 1938 for allegedly having an affair with a married woman.
Lindsay Lohan appears to pout for the camera as she prepares to serve a brief jail stint in November 2007 following a drunk driving conviction.
A 23-year-old Mick Jagger proved just how cool it was to be a Stone in a mug shot from his 1967 narcotics arrest.
Paris Hilton doesn't seem too concerned she's smiling for a police camera. The heiress flashes her famous grin after she was arrested in 2010 when a bag of cocaine allegedly fell out of her purse during a traffic stop.
Shia LaBeouf may be in hot water for plagiarism now, but the star showed off a shorter crop of hair following his 2007 arrest for allegedly refusing to leave a Chicago Walgreens after he was asked to do so.
Paris Hilton's former partner in crime Nicole Richie looks like she's trying to seduce the camera following two separate arrests for alleged drunk driving.
John Mayer delivers a smouldering stare after being arrested in May 2001 for speeding and driving without a licence.
'Easy A' star Amanda Bynes showed off pink hair in this 2012 mug shot. She was charged with a DUI at the time.
Texas Rangers' star Josh Hamilton hams it up for the cameras, flashing his megawatt smile in his 2005 mugshot. He was charged with misdemeanour property damage.
She's just too fabulous to let a little arrest get her down. Fashion model Kimora Lee Simmons beams in her mug shot (right), stemming from a 2004 charge for marijuana possession.
Diddy, or Sean 'Puffy' Combs as he was then known, looked every bit the bad boy in his 1999 mug shot, following a charge of possession of a firearm.
'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers relies on the classic 'doe-eyed' look for her for her 1970 mug shot after she was charged with passing bad checks.
Sex Pistols' bassist Sid Vicious proves rockers just don't care, as he sexily stares down the camera in 1978. He was accused of murdering then-girlfriend Nancy Spungen.
'80s heartthrob Donnie Wahlberg, of New Kids On The Block fame, following a 1991 arrest on suspicion of arson.
Rapper Foxy Brown looked photoshoot ready when she was arrested in a beauty supply store in February 2007.
Before he was an Oscar nominee, Matthew McConaughey smirked after getting busted for allegedly possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in 1999.
'Lost' vixen Michelle Rodriguez plays up her sexy smirk as she enters a Los Angeles County jail in 2007 to serve a six-month sentence for failing to complete the terms of her probation.
