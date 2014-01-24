The 25 Sexiest Celebrity Mug Shots

twitter.com/MiamiBeachPD Bieber admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana to police officers, according to The Miami Herald.

Getting arrested for the first time doesn’t seem to faze Justin Bieber.

After the 19-year-old singer was arrested Thursday for suspected DUI and drag racing, he came off all smiles in his mugshot.

Bieber is out on a $2,500 bail and was seen smiling and waving to his fans as he exited the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Florida.

However, Bieber’s not the only celebrity to show off his pearly whites after getting cuffed.

We’ve compiled a list of the sexiest celebrity mug shots, courtesy of The Smoking Gun.

Among the celebs are porn star Jenna Jameson, Carmen Electra, and Lindsay Lohan.

Abby Rogers contributed to this slide show.

