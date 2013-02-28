The 22 Sexiest Celebrity Mug Shots

This week kicked off with a ton of star gazing during an epic Oscar night on Sunday.Jennifer Lawrence made headlines when she tripped on her way to pick up her award.
We like to see the human side of celebrities, and we really like it when celebrities get in trouble.
In honour of that great American obsession, we’ve compiled a list of the sexiest celebrity mug shots in history – courtesy of The Smoking Gun.
Of course porn star Jenna Jameson and entertainer Carmen Electra top the list.
But a young Frank Sinatra and and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather also looked pretty hot after they got arrested.
Porn star Jenna Jameson seems unfazed in her May 2012 mug shot, smiling seductively after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
A young Frank Sinatra still manages to look debonair following his arrest in 1938 for allegedly having an affair with a married woman.
Sexpot Carmen Electra, real name Tara Patrick, was arrested in 1999 and charged with battering NBA wild child Dennis Rodman, her husband at the time.
A 23-year-old Mick Jagger proved just how cool it was to be a Stone in a mug shot from his 1967 narcotics arrest.
Lindsay Lohan seems to be pouting for the camera as she prepares to serve a brief jail stint in November 2007 following a drunk driving conviction.
Paris Hilton doesn't seem too concerned about the fact she's smiling for a police camera. The heiress flashes her famous grin after she was arrested in 2010 when a bag of cocaine allegedly fell out of her purse during a traffic stop.
Rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, masters the art of the sexy, brooding stare in his 1994 mug shot. He had pleaded guilty to selling heroin and crack.
Paris Hilton's former partner in crime Nicole Richie looks like she's trying to seduce the camera following two separate arrests for alleged drunk driving.
Texas Rangers' star Josh Hamilton hams it up for the cameras, flashing his megawatt smile in his 2005 mugshot. He was charged with misdemeanour property damage.
She's just too fabulous to let a little arrest get her down. Fashion model Kimora Lee Simmons beams in her mug shot (bottom photo), stemming from a 2004 charge for marijuana possession.
Sex Pistols' bassist Sid Vicious proves rockers just don't care, as he sexily stares down the camera in 1978. He was accused of murdering then-girlfriend Nancy Spungen.
Lil' Kim gives the camera what we assume is her bedroom stare after she was arrested in 1996 for reportedly possessing marijuana.
80's heartthrob Donnie Wahlberg, of New Kids On The Block fame, unleashes his smouldering stare following a 1991 arrest on suspicion of arson.
