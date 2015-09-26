You can now buy a 'sexy' -- and pretty expensive -- Cecil the Lion costume

Tech Insider Yandy.com’s Cecil the Lion costume.

A notorious sexy costume retailer is really going for it this Halloween by selling a skimpy Cecil the Lion costume.

Yandy.com is offering the crushed velvet romper, complete with attached mane, tail, and ears, for $US118.95. Twenty per cent of sales from the “limited edition” costume will benefit a global conservation organisation, but the company declines to specify which one.

Cecil the Lion, if you’re not familiar, was a lion living in Zimbabwe until earlier this summer when a trophy hunter shot him. People lost it — calling for the head of the midwestern American dentist who shot him, and the story was the focus of the media’s attention for days. Jimmy Kimmel memorably teared up onstage over the lion.

Outrage over Cecil’s death dominated social media:

I just want to say that I hate that damn American dentist for what he did to the famous lion Cecil :(

— Cloud Borden (@Cloudborden666) July 31, 2015

Cecil the lion is dead, you can hate the dentist all you want, but the lion isn’t going to magically be brought back to life.

— Josh Fisher (@JGFishe) August 3, 2015

The HATE & bitterness I feel 4 that dentist killing of our Beautiful Lion King, Cecil, grows stronger EACH DAY! MURDERED! FOR NO REASON!

— Adams Apple #5177 (@JaniceKTheLadyE) August 19, 2015

Soon, negative reviews dominated the Yelp page of Walter James Palmer, the dentist who allegedly shot Cecil.

“It’s a public service to let all Yelpers know this creep is no dentist,” one reviewer wrote. “He is a ghoul with no soul.”

Meanwhile, others lamented that while people mourned Cecil the Lion, they were overlooking systemic issues going on in Zimbabwe and taking an overly simplistic view of the situation. The New York Times ran two pieces that were critical of the outcry, entitled, “In Zimbabwe, We Don’t Cry for Lions” and “Outcy for Cecil the Lion Could Undercut Conservation Efforts.”

Here’s a full few of the sexy Cecil costume:

It comes in sizes small/medium, medium/large, and large/extra-large.

Yandy.com also offers a “deluxe lion costume” for $US149.95 for those who want to channel Cecil while keeping covered up, but sales from that costume don’t benefit any nonprofits. There’s also a “deluxe lion tamer costume” if you have an additional $US239 lying around and want to make it a group thing.

Meanwhile, Costumeish.com is selling a costume for people who want to go as a lion-killing dentist.

Both costumes take up the annual tradition of costume companies turning the year’s biggest headlines into costumes, to varying levels of tastefulness. In fact, there’s already been one other such costume this year: a Caitlyn Jenner costume that stirred up its fair share of controversy until Jenner herself said she wasn’t bothered by it.

