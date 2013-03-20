12 Sexed-Up Brands That Market To Teens

Sex sells, and not just to adults.Victoria’s Secret has gotten attention recently for its increased marketing for teenagers, a younger clientele than the bare-it-all models the line is typically associated with.
But the lingerie brand isn’t the only one that has stepped up its risqueé advertising aimed at teens and tweens. And it’s for a good reason.
American teenagers spend an average of $4,000 a year overall, and $1,150 of that typically goes toward apparel. Some reports say teen spending could rise, as more jobs should be available for teens this summer.
Victoria's Secret's popular PINK line is aimed at the college girl crowd, but teens several years younger can often be spotting perusing their bras and panties.
The brand featured young singers like Justin Bieber at its most recent fashion show, showing its appeal for teen and tween consumers.
And the ads on its website clearly are intended to draw in the younger teen market.
A good chunk of boho brand Urban Outfitters' customers are teenagers. And the brand also is ramping up its intimates line, aiming to make it worth 10 per cent of total sales.
Last August, Urban launched a T-shirt line focused on drinking, drugs, and sex. In 2011, a teenage model sued the brand for using suggestive photos of her taken when she was just 15.
Wet Seal's 'Going Out' line features a host of bustiers and tube tops that the company hopes scream 'teen.'
The brand also signed a deal with Carly Rae Jepson last fall for a holiday ad campaign, further honing in its teen and tween consumers.
American Apparel often advertises its clothing using models who are wearing barely any of it.
Last year, the company got in trouble in the United Kingdom for breaking advertisement rules after featuring models whose breasts could be seen under their shirts. And one of the photos reportedly was of a girl younger than 16.
So-Cal brand Hollister is owned by Abercrombie & Fitch, and they're known for using many of the same marketing tactics.
This season, their Bettys tees bare messages from 'I'm Single, For Spring Break' to 'What Happens At The Beach Stays At The Beach.'
Aerie, American Eagle's lingerie line, has its own stores dedicated to selling intimates to the younger crowd.
The company has always been focused on undergarments, but it also has a swim and workout line.
Young adult brand Forever 21 has a huge collection of apparel, marketed for the teen and college-age market.
One of its tops was highlighted in the Huffington Post for featuring a religious message on the front and having a sheer, all-lace back -- a clothing contradiction.
Axe, the featured scent at most high school dances, has a target market of younger males. And it does so shamelessly.
The company has run a fleet of sexy ads, several with the tagline 'How Dirty Boys Get Clean.' One of its ads, featuring sexy angels falling from heaven because they were attracted by men wearing Axe, was banned in South Africa after offending Christians.
Teens aren't typically Marc Jacobs' target market. But Dakota Fanning received some attention after being featured in a controversial ad for its Oh, Lola! fragrance campaign in 2011.
The ad featured her holding a flower-shaped perfume bottle between her legs. But she says people shouldn't have read into the ad as much as they did.
Durex announced in 2006 that it was coming out with a smaller condom for the 13- to 16-year-old market that was 'easier to put on for those who are inexperienced.'
The announcement triggered a wave of outrage from parent groups, but a British family planning group said 'initiatives that promote young people to have safe sex should be encouraged.'
Sisley, which sells casual and professional clothes for young adults, was blasted for a series of controversial ads for its Fashioin Junkie line.
One included two models who appeared to be doing lines of drugs off of one of the collection's tops, and Fashioin was intentionally spelled oddly to rhyme with cocaine.
