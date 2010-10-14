Sexy Russian Bank Robber And Mila Kunis Lookalike To Appear In Manhattan Court Tomorrow

A ravishing young Ruskie who helped steal $35 million from online bank accounts and was a student in New York, might just be the world’s sexiest hacker, says Britain’s Daily Mail.



21-year-old Kristina Svechinskaya is charged with hacking into computers and stealing bank account information that allowed a criminal ring to pilfer thousands from each victim.

She is one of 37 accused in the cyber scam, and there were three other New York students involved.

Svechinskaya was arrested in New York earlier this month after it was discovered she had opened at least five false bank accounts, in which stolen funds had been deposited.

Svechinskaya’s look-alike, Mila Kunis.

Photo: Wikipedia

She may serve up to 40 years in prison for her part in the scheme.

Also, we couldn’t help but notice that the Russian-born hustler looks eerily similar to America’s own Hollywood hottie, Mila Kunis.

