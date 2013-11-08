The 25 Hottest Olympic Hopefuls

Harry How/Getty Accomplished alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has modelled for Sports Illustrated and was included in Maxim’s Hot 100 list.

This feature is a part of our Sexiest Athletes series.

As the countdown to the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics ticks into the double-digits, qualifiers and Olympic trials in the next couple months will determine how many representatives each country may send to Russia, and which hopefuls will make the cut.

The competition is hotter than ever. Literally.

From skiing to ice hockey to biathlon, we rounded up the steamiest athletes, listed alphabetically, who are likely headed to Sochi.

