This feature is a part of our Sexiest Athletes series.

This year’s group of husbands, wives, boyfriends, and girlfriends of the sexiest athletes alive is a mixed bag.

A bunch of them are models, reality TV stars, and celebrities themselves.

But a good number are just high school or college sweethearts — regular people, in other words.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.