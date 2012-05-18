A Shocking Number Of Prison Staffers Have Sex With Inmates

Photo: California Department of Corrections

State prison inmates are just as likely to have sexual contact with prison staff as they are with other prisoners, according to a Bureau of Justice Statistics report. The report found that about 5.3 per cent of former state prisoners reported sexual encounters of some kind involving facility staff. Of those, 1.2 per cent reported that staff had forced them into the sex acts.



The results, just made available Thursday, come from the first-ever National Former Prisoner Survey, which was conducted between January 2008 and October 2008.

The statistics bureau found that about 5.4 per cent of inmates who reported sexual victimization claimed it involved a fellow inmate, and 3.7 per cent of those reporting an inmate-on-inmate incident claimed they were forced or pressured into the act.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics found that overall, 9.6 per cent of former state prisoners were sexually victimized at least once during their incarceration.

The report came the same day the DOJ released a new rule intended to crack down on prison rape.

