15 Shocking Comments Men Allegedly Made In Wall Street Sexual Harassment Cases

This summer we learned about the latest allegation of sexual harassment in finance: Citibank employee Debrahlee Lorenzana says she was fired for being too hot.
This is somewhat novel, though, allegations of sexual harassment are nothing new.
Some of the comments that women say they hear from men at the office are just so absurd that we had to compile them all in one place.
'I know deep down u are curious how I could feel lol I love touching ur legs when ur near me ur sexy . . . I had a dream about u it was so real lol.'
'I wanna make u cumm like u never had is that a bad thing I know ul love it.'
'I'm all for this hiring women thing, but not if it's going to cost me three of my men every time you can't do something.'
Maureen Murphy said a Nomura trader told her, 'women belonged at home cleaning floors.'
- Maureen Murphy's and Anna Francis' lawsuit against Nomura (it was thrown out)
Karen Lo says her boss sent her a porn video and then texted her:
'I would of definitly made you blush I was acrazy mood you would of defintly had alot of fun. I was going to record a video and send it to you but I wasn't sure how much you liked the last one you asked for. Did you like the last one?'
'You Jewish gals get hot for guys with beards, don't you?'
Dorly Hazan-Amir's male colleagues allegedly tried to start a pool to bet on how much baby weight she would gain.
'I wanna take you in the stairwell on the low wat u say . . . I know ul love it. meet me there i wanna touch u already.'
You can attend this industry conference 'When you learn how to play golf'
Maureen Murphy said she had a client who called a female banker's breasts 'honkers' at Nomura.
- Maureen Murphy's and Anna Francis' lawsuit against Nomura (it was thrown out)
Hayley Tansey says on a business trip she woke up in her hotel room and found a male colleague standing over her watching her as she slept.
- Hayley Tansey's lawsuit against British bank HBOS (it was recently thrown out)
