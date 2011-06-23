The First Successful Sexual Harassment Ruling Was Just Handed Down In Guangzhou, China

A photo from the year-end party

Chinese labour is growing up. First there was wide-spread agitation to boost wages, and now the first successful sexual harassment lawsuit in the factory province of Guangdong.Details from ChinaHUSH:



Miss A worked in a Japanese company. From September 2008, her Japanese supervisor started to sexually harass her by touching her body, like her neck and her waist. After she rejected him, he complained to A that he thinks she is too cool. “I feel extremely stressed at the time and was afraid to go to work.”

Miss A worked in a open office. What the accused Japanese supervisor has done to her is seen by the colleagues around. “Some of them took this as a joke, others taught me how to defend myself.” She started to have nightmares. “There was time when I was engaged in my work and he suddenly came from behind and put his hand on me. I always trembled from fear.”

It was the company’s year-end party. Staff in the company took turns to sing on the stage. A was chatting with her colleagues and all of a sudden, the Japanese supervisor came from behind and grabbed her hands and then touched her chest. She started to struggle but he used another hand around her neck. “I couldn’t breathe at the time and begged him to let go of me in Chinese and in Japanese. I even screamed for help. I finally broke loose but he then chased after me around the table. I was so scared that my legs went all weak.

