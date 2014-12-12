This Soldier's Story Of Being Sexually Assaulted Shows Why Sex Crimes In The Military Are So Hard To Pursue

Reports of sexual assault in the military have been on the rise in recent months. But a subject not often discussed is the prevalence of assault against men in the armed forces.

A survey released last week found that 1% of men in the military had experienced unwanted sexual contact.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

