Sexual Assault Allegation Adds To Albert Haynesworth's Troubles

A woman in Washington, D.C, has accused Redskins defensive end Albert Haynesworth of sexual assault.His agent has already said the claims are not true and they are already considering legal action against the accuser.



Even if the charges turn out to be false, it’s a yet another negative incident for the struggling and much maligned NFL star to deal with.

Since signing a record-breaking $100 million contract two years ago, Haynesworth has: been involved in a car accident that left another man paralysed; been sued by a bank for failure to pay a loan; been sued by a woman who claims he impregnated her; and fought with coaches and his coaches; been reduced to a bench player with limited snaps; and was eventually suspended by the team for being a pain in the butt.

AND he was at a police station on Saturday to answer to charges that he punched a man in the face after a traffic incident. No matter what way you look at it, this has not been his best year. As Peter King put it in his Monday Morning Quarterback column this morning:

“I think I’d be hard-pressed to think of a big-money free agent who messed up his football life, and real life, more than Albert Haynesworth.”

