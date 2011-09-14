Check Out All Of The Sexist T-Shirts Made By Major Brands

Kevin Lincoln, Gus Lubin
sexist

First Abercrombie, then Urban, then Penney’s, then Forever 21 — and plenty more.

There’s been an explosion of sexist t-shirts recently.

Each case follows a similar pattern of blogger outrage, mainstream media coverage and apologetic statements.

The truth is t-shirts promoting misogyny, ditziness and anorexia can seem cool in the same way that misogyny, ditziness and anorexia can seem cool. It’s a no-lose scenario for retailers. On the shelves sexist t-shirts are a hot item; after a media firestorm the company seems even more edgy.

Which is to say, sadly, we expect to see more of these…

This other Urban Outfitters shirt is also no longer available, after provoking anger and a Change.org petition due to its patriarchal treatment of female sexuality.

In February 2011, British retail giant Tesco drew criticism from women's rights groups for selling a t-shirt that encourages voyeurism

The UK Ad Standards Authority shut down this Zazzle.com t-shirt and others for promoting anorexia

JCPenney removed this t-shirt after widespread anger, including posts at Jezebel and the Village Voice and a Change.org petition.

While JCPenney discontinued the previous shirt, critics note that they're still offering similar shirts idealizing ditzy school girls

Bloggers see connection to rape and abuse of women in this Topman shirt. The company apologized almost immediately and removed the shirt from their online store.

T-shirts aren't the only commercialized forms of sexism

