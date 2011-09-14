Check Out All Of The Sexist T-Shirts Made By Major Brands

First Abercrombie, then Urban, then Penney’s, then Forever 21 — and plenty more.



There’s been an explosion of sexist t-shirts recently.

Each case follows a similar pattern of blogger outrage, mainstream media coverage and apologetic statements.

The truth is t-shirts promoting misogyny, ditziness and anorexia can seem cool in the same way that misogyny, ditziness and anorexia can seem cool. It’s a no-lose scenario for retailers. On the shelves sexist t-shirts are a hot item; after a media firestorm the company seems even more edgy.

Which is to say, sadly, we expect to see more of these…

