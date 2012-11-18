Russia has come a long way since the the Iron Curtain fell in 1991, and capitalism — or an oligarchic version thereof — blossomed.But Russian attitudes toward women often remain antediluvian. As recently as 20 years ago, for instance, it was rare to see a woman driving a car, according to Radio Free Europe. Under communism, the image of the Russian woman in a propaganda poster was a dowdy worker in denim and a headscarf.
Not so today. In modern Russian advertising, women have taken on a new role: sex object.
Ads being made in modern Russia look like the kind of thing we used to see in the U.S. in the early 1970s — “sexy,” but in the most sexist way possible. None of the ads in this gallery would fly in the U.S. this century.
This was one of very few safe-for-work months in the 2011 promotional calendar for Aeroflot, the Russian airline.
This is anti-alcohol public health campaign from M&C Saatchi in Moscow. (The copy is in English because ad agencies post translations of their work on AdsoftheWorld.com for international clients to see.)
This lottery ad harkens to the Soviet era, in which women performed drudgery in uniform. Agency: Apostol Media, Russia.
The other Russian stereotype, the babushka, is deployed to full effect here. Agency: Instinct, Moscow.
It's hard to believe that M&M/Mars would approve this ad, but its agency — BBDO Moscow — published it to promote itself.
The woman behind the counter is, of course, from another era.
