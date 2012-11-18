Centro shoes: When you’ve nothing else to wear.

Russia has come a long way since the the Iron Curtain fell in 1991, and capitalism — or an oligarchic version thereof — blossomed.But Russian attitudes toward women often remain antediluvian. As recently as 20 years ago, for instance, it was rare to see a woman driving a car, according to Radio Free Europe. Under communism, the image of the Russian woman in a propaganda poster was a dowdy worker in denim and a headscarf.



Not so today. In modern Russian advertising, women have taken on a new role: sex object.

Ads being made in modern Russia look like the kind of thing we used to see in the U.S. in the early 1970s — “sexy,” but in the most sexist way possible. None of the ads in this gallery would fly in the U.S. this century.

