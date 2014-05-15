9 Stomach-Churning Posts From Secret That Show Awful Sexist Behaviour In The Tech Industry

In the tech industry, there are more men than women and tales of sexism abound.

Thanks to new anonymous apps like Secret, more appalling stories are coming to light.

Part of the problem is that some men in tech think of women differently. This person, for example, likens women to 3D printers.

Men know the ratio of women in tech needs to be changed, and sometimes that freaks them out.

Some men think they’re being respectful of women and supporting them. But this kind of thinking actually has the opposite effect:

Some men don’t understand that they shouldn’t hit on female subordinates within their companies.

This Secret led a former Github employee, Julie Ann Horvath, to spill lots of stories of sexism within her former Silicon Valley company.

Some of the sexism stories make the tech industry sound like high school, where guys brag about hookups that didn’t happen.

A lot of the shocking stories about women in tech occur when female founders are trying to fundraise.

The founder of e-commerce company Nasty Gal, Sophia Amoruso, recounted a strange story during her fundraising process:

“One investor left me a strange late-night voice mail and then apologized for it on the phone the next day. ‘Sorry about that,’ he said. ‘I was all messed up on Percocet and Jack Daniels.'”

Recruiting can also be difficult for women in tech. This email was sent to the CEO of Locket, Yunha Kim:

Sometimes, women say they’re reprimanded for speaking out about inequalities in tech.

Women aren’t the only group of people overcoming issues in tech.

