The Sexiest TV Journalists Alive!

Obviously, Ron Burgundyis the sexiest broadcast journalist on the silver screen.
But there’s a ton of actual on-air talent who give the “Anchorman” a run for his money.
They’re on TV every morning, afternoon, and evening, giving viewers all the latest news in business, entertainment, and politics.
Co-anchor of NBC's 'Today'
Lauer isn't the buzziest personality on air, and he's hardly the nicest -- the 18-year veteran of 'Today' was pretty cold to ousted co-host Ann Curry, and is the 'least-trusted' anchor in America, according to a Reader's Digest poll.
But he's in great shape for his age, and last year landed a reported $25 million annual contract with NBC after threatening to leave for ABC.
Co-host of Univision's 'Despierta America'
The Spanish-language 'Despierta America' is crushing its early morning talk show competition, increasing viewership by 26% this year, thanks in part to its sizzling co-host Martinez.
The University of Texas grad previously worked as a model and wrote a self-help book titled 'The Power of a Smile.'
Host of FOX News' 'The Kelly File'
Blonde bombshell Kelly moved to primetime just over two months ago, and quickly became the number two person on cable news' number one channel; her program's ratings among 25- to 54-year-olds have clobbered those of 'The O'Reilly Factor' six times.
Kelly, a former head cheerleader, set off a media firestorm this month when she told views it's a 'verifiable fact' that Santa Claus is white.
Co-anchor of CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street'
Quintanilla joined CNBC in 1999, after landing a first job at The Wall Street Journal and bailing on a childhood ambition to be a radio DJ.
He tells Business Insider that his proudest day on the job was reporting from New Orleans the day after Hurricane Katrina. He shared a national Emmy and broadcast's highest honour, the Peabody Award, for his five-week, on-site coverage.
Anchor at Al Jazeera America
Carey was one of the first four anchors hired by Al Jazeera America, which launched in August. An Emmy Award-winning reporter, she spent the previous seven years reporting with CNN at its Atlanta headquarters, where she anchored its weekday HLN program.
She also serves on the Board of Directors of Men Stopping Violence, whose mission is to end violence against women and create safe communities for women and girls.
Co-host of FOX News' 'Fox & Friends'
The quirky conservative co-host of 'The View' jumped to FOX this fall, and in her first full month on the anchor bench ratings soared 22% in the key demo.
Hasselbeck rose to fame as a contestant on the second season of 'Survivor.'
Soccer Studio Analyst at ESPN
Known as one of the fiercest defenders in American soccer history, Lalas is a national Soccer Hall of Famer and former general manager of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
The fiery redhead joined ESPN in 2009 as a soccer studio analyst. He was named one of the first five analysts for ESPN's 2014 FIFA World Cup coverage team in Brazil.
Co-host of NBC's 'Extra'
A former beauty pageant princess and WWE wrestler, Menounos has been an entertainment correspondent with 'Entertainment Tonight,' 'Access Hollywood,' and a number of other NBC programs.
Her fun-loving personality and daring interview style as a co-host of 'Extra' have made Menounos a staple on the red carpet.
Anchor of CNN's 'The Lead with Jake Tapper'
Tapper joined CNN from ABC News, where he most recently served as Senior White House Correspondent, a position to which he was named the day after the 2008 presidential election.
He tweets, he Vines, he Instagrams, and in a recent 'Ask Me Anything' on Reddit, he acknowledged that there is bias in the mainstream media.
Co-anchor of CNBC's 'Squawk on The Street'
Evans is insanely knowledgeable about markets and economics, putting her a cut above a lot of the talent that appears on TV. Called the next 'Money Honey' by Gawker, she's currently serving as interim host of CNBC's 'Closing Bell.'
She previously worked as an economics reporter at The Wall Street Journal.
Co-host of CNN's 'New Day'
CNN lured Cuomo away from his '20/20' and ABC News gigs to co-host its new high-profile morning program, 'New Day,' last year.
He's the cute younger brother of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo; however, got a lot of flack for interviewing his brother on 'New Day' following the tragic train derailment in the Bronx in December.
Co-host of NBC's 'Extra'
A former PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelor and 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant, Lopez scoops the latest celebrity gossip on the entertainment program 'Extra.'
You may recognise him, with those rock hard biceps and dimples, as A.C. Slater from the early '90s sitcom 'Saved by the Bell.'
He's currently writing a book about having turned 40 this past year.
Anchor of ABC's 'World News'
The Helen Mirren of broadcast journalism, Sawyer is one of the most respected journalists in the world, travelling the globe to deliver in-depth breaking news reports and conducting interviews with almost every major newsmaker of our time.
She made history as a part of the Nixon-Ford transition team from 1974 to 1975, and as the first female correspondent on '60 Minutes' in 1984.
Host of ESPN's 'NBA Countdown'and co-host of 'SportsCenter'
A Hoosiers, Pacers, Colts, and NASCAR junkie, Steele hosts the Friday and Sunday editions of ABC's and ESPN's NBA pre-game show.
Steele, the daughter of an Irish Catholic woman and an African-American man who was the first African-American to play football in the Army, says her unconventional upbringing prepared her for the 'shark tank of television.'
Co-host of E! Network's 'E! News'
'J' rose to fame as the co-host of BET's '106 & Park' and now reports the Hollywood news alongside Giuliana Rancic on 'E! News.'
Last year he published a book, 'The Wealth of My Mother's Wisdom,' as a thank-you to his mother for the encouragement and guidance she's given him over the years.
Co-host of Bloomberg TV's 'Street Smart'
The dapper 'Street Smart' co-host made a name for himself as the founder of TheIndependentTrader.com, a website for identifying investing trends and offering stock market commentary to investors.
But since 2008, he's put his Princeton economics degree to use covering the headliners in equities, bonds, and commodities on Bloomberg.
Co-anchor of NBC's 'Today'
The self-described Air Force 'brat' was born in Taiwan and has lived in Panama, Brazil, and Spain, picking up fluency in Portuguese and Spanish along the way.
She showed her athletic side in October when she joined endurance swimmer Diana Nyad in her marathon Manhattan Swim for Relief benefit to help victims of Hurricane Sandy.
Principal Anchor of NBC's 'Dateline'
Breaking news -- and hearts -- in tortoise shell hipster glasses, Holt has reported from the front lines in Iraq, Kuwait, and Lebanon.
When he's not working, Holt likes to unwind by playing bass guitar.
Co-anchor of CNBC's 'Street Signs'
Though Drury can now be found in CNBC's Englewood Cliffs, N.J., global headquarters, she got her start in business and financial journalism in her native Australia and calls what she's doing 'her dream job.'
She's also a bit of an expert when it comes to swim safety -- you can thank her training as a Great Barrier Reef lifeguard for that!
Special Correspondent for Al Jazeera America's 'America Tonight'
Business-savvy O'Brien left CNN in early 2013 to start her own media company, Starfish Media Group, which makes documentaries and other productions.
O'Brien is Harvard-educated, and cites Nick Cannon as her 'media idol.'
Host of an upcoming show on MSNBC
At just 26 years old, the son of actress Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen (or is he?) is already getting a big role in broadcast: This fall MSNBC announced that the young human rights activist and lawyer would be joining the network as a weekday host beginning in early 2014.
New York Correspondent at E! Network's 'E! News'
Quarles joined E! from the Associated Press, where she oversaw a staff of 75 people as the Global Entertainment and Lifestyles Editor. Now she heads up the East Coast grapevine for E! Network.
The certified fashionista just launched a blog on E! Online, keeping her readers up to date on clothes, fitness, and what the celebs are like off-camera.
Co-host of Al Jazeera America's 'The Stream'
The co-host considers himself first and foremost a playwright, whose critically-acclaimed off-Broadway play 'The Domestic Crusaders' became the first major play about Muslim Americans living in a post-9/11 world.
A practicing attorney, Ali announced in July that he would be joining Al Jazeera America's daily online 'citizen journalism' TV show 'The Stream.'
Sideline Reporter at ESPN
The football fan and sports reporter Samantha Ponder (née Steele), known to her friends as 'Sam,' got her start on the sideline back in college.
The photogenic blonde had her fairytale wedding with Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder just two weeks after he proposed. On the fact that her husband plays football and she reports it, she said they 'try to keep the work stuff at work.'
Host of MSNBC's 'The Rachel Maddow Show'
The host of the Emmy Award-winning 'Rachel Maddow Show' is the first openly gay anchor to host a major prime-time news program in the United States.
Naturally she's whip-smart, and holds a doctorate in politics from Oxford University, which she attended by way of a Rhodes Scholarship.
Co-anchor of NBC's 'Today'
Willie Geist could be the young talent that saves 'Today.'
The still-boyish co-anchor, who recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with the show, charmed his audience when he appeared on Halloween dressed as David Hasselhoff alongside colleague Matt Lauer's Pamela Anderson.
Anchor of ABC's 'Good Morning America'
A recent Reader's Digest poll revealed that viewers think Roberts is the most-trusted news anchor on television. She's also the highest paid female anchor, with a new $US20 million GMA contract.
Roberts, who has been very transparent about her health battles over the past few years, is also a catalyst for giving back -- the day she went public about her need for a bone marrow transplant, the Be The Match registry saw an 1,800 per cent spike in bone marrow donors.
She publicly came out in an end-of-the-year Facebook post in which she acknowledged the support of her longtime girlfriend.
Anchor of CNN's 'Erin Burnett OutFront'
Though she's now out on maternity leave with her first child, Burnett typically spends nights leading global conversations about the world's biggest headlines on 'OutFront.'
The new mother left her job as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs to pursue her passion for journalism.
Co-anchor of ABC's 'Nightline' and Chief Legal Affairs Anchor for ABC News
The silver fox is the founder of the Abrams Media Network media empire, which includes Mediaite, Geekosystem, The Jane Dough, and The Braiser under its massive umbrella.
He is also the co-founder of online tabloid Gossip Cop. The trained attorney made a name for himself in the '90s covering high-profile cases for Court TV.
Co-host of Telemundo's 'Un Nuevo Día'
The former model and 2008 Miss Venezuela pageant contestant has been a knockout in her role on Telemundo's leading news program 'Un Nuevo Día' since she joined in 2010.
The young beauty says it's always been her dream to be on screen and so doesn't consider her job to be 'work,' but in her spare time she reads, meditates, and practices yoga.
Anchor and Managing Editor of NBC's 'Nightly News'
Williams is known for his fantastic sense of humour and being unafraid to poke fun at himself and others in short stints on shows like '30 Rock,' 'Saturday Night Live,' and 'Family Guy.'
Before serving the public by breaking news stories, Williams served his community in New Jersey for many years as a volunteer firefighter.
Anchor and Editor-at-Large at Bloomberg TV
A native of Hong Kong, Liu can be seen every morning counting viewers down to the opening bell.
During her career in journalism she has nabbed interviews with some of the biggest names in business, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Jack Welch, and Fred Smith.
Host of CNN's 'Anderson Cooper 360'
Known for his signature piercing blue eyes and silver-white coif, Cooper has received multiple Emmy Awards for his reporting.
A descendant of the Vanderbilts, Cooper is considered 'the most prominent openly gay journalist on American television' by The New York Times, and lives in New York City with his partner of almost five years.
Host of Fox Sports' 'College Saturday'
Andrews has been an outspoken advocate for women in sports news, especially after remarks from male colleagues in the industry.
Andrews, who has been reporting sports news since 2000, was formerly with ESPN before Fox Sports hired her full-time in 2012 after freelancing for a number of years. She is involved in a number of charitable causes, including storm and natural disaster recovery.
Co-host of MSNBC's 'The Cycle'
The second-oldest child of 2012 presidential candidate Jon Huntsman, Jr. gained national recognition as host and producer of 'HuffPost Live.'
Some of that recognition came from other news networks, and when she was scooped up by MSNBC's 'The Cycle' this past summer, the media world was abuzz with talk of this bubbly brunette.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.