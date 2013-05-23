The 40 Sexiest Tech Executives Alive

Kevin Abosch via TwitterRuzwana Bashir, CEO at PeekWhoever thinks that brains and beauty don’t mix clearly hasn’t heard about these 30 executives in the tech industry.



They’re intelligent, successful, and not bad to look at.

Some of the people on this list are worth millions, or even billions of dollars. Others are just getting started in tech but are poised for greatness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.