The 40 Sexiest Tech Executives Alive

Kevin Abosch via TwitterRuzwana Bashir, CEO at PeekWhoever thinks that brains and beauty don’t mix clearly hasn’t heard about these 30 executives in the tech industry.
They’re intelligent, successful, and not bad to look at.
Some of the people on this list are worth millions, or even billions of dollars. Others are just getting started in tech but are poised for greatness.
Company: Gree
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 35
Location: Japan
Fun facts: Tanaka founded social gaming company Gree in his apartment back in 2004. Growing up, Tanaka played Nintendo games incessantly, and his parents thought that he was wasting time, according to Forbes. Now, Tanaka is Asia's youngest self-made billionaire.
Company: Dealmaker Media and GrowLab
Title: Founder and CEO of Dealmaker, co-founder of GrowLab
Age: Unknown
Location: San Francisco, C.A.
Fun facts: Before entering the startup world, Landa spent 10 years working in the fashion industry. Now, she's organising conferences to help spur growth in the startup community and connect entrepreneurs with potential partners.
Company: Infor
Title: CEO
Age: Unknown
Location:
Fun facts: Charles Phillips is the former president at Oracle who resigned after news of his affair with another woman surfaced.
Company: Google
Title: Chrome Security Engineering Manager
Age: 29
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Parisa Tabriz is in charge of Google's information security engineering team, which focuses on improving security in Google's array of products. She leads the team of 'hired hackers' in conducting security design and code reviews, and trains engineers how to secure products.
Company: Zappos
Title: CEO
Age: 39
Location: Las Vegas, N.V.
Fun facts: Hsieh recently invested $350 million of his own money into revitalizing downtown Las Vegas, where Zappos will be moving this year. His favourite bar in Las Vegas is called the Downtown Cocktail Room.
Company: uBeam
Title: Founder
Age: 23
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: uBeam is a wireless charging device that can charge multiple devices at once. Within moments of meeting Perry, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer decided to invest in the company
Company: PubMatic
Title: President
Age: Unknown
Location: New York
Fun facts: McDonald joined digital media platform PubMatic in October 2011, bringing with him more than two decades of experience at media companies like Time and CNET.
Last year, AllThingsD's Kara Swisher reported that Yahoo was looking to buy ad tech companies, including Pubmatic.
Company: Brit + Co.
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: Unknown
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: Lots of people refer to Brit Morin as the Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley.
Company: CyberSynchs
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: Unknown
Location: New York
Fun facts: He loves to wear bowties, and looks super fly at all times. In 2007, he landed a record deal and released a bunch of singles. But Winbush decided to go into tech after his first-generation iPhone crashed, resulting in the loss of all his data and contacts.
Company: Waze
Title: Senior Director of Communications
Age: Unknown
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: Before joining Waze in April 2013, Julie Mossler served as the director of communications at Groupon. Oh, and she loves bourbon.
Company: Tumblr
Title: Founder
Age: 26
Location: New York, NY
Fun facts: He just sold his startup to Yahoo for $1.1 billion. Now he's worth more than $220 million.
Company: Facebook
Title: Chief Operating Officer
Age: 43
Location: California
Fun facts: Sheryl Sandberg was Facebook's first female board member. Before joining Facebook, Sandberg served as chief of staff for the U.S. Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton.
Company: Quora
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 28
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: D'Angelo is a former CTO at Facebook. He also went to high school with Mark Zuckerberg.
Company: Makeably
Title: Co-founder
Age: 28
Location: New York, N.Y.
Fun facts: Before starting her own company, Anastasia Leng worked at Google where she was responsible for a lot of the company's social initiatives.
Company: Facebook
Title: Strategic Partner Manager
Age: 28
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Libby Leffler served as Facebook COO Sheryl Sanberg's business lead for three years before becoming the social network's strategic partner manager. Currently, she's leading a division of partnerships at Facebook with an emphasis on causes, non-profits, advocacy groups, and public figures.
Company: Box
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 27
Location: Palo Alto, C.A.
Fun facts: Aaron Levie started file-sharing and cloud content management startup Box in his dorm room with his friend Dylan Smith while attending the University of Southern California. He ended up dropping out of college, but doesn't necessarily recommend that others do the same.
Company: Google
Title: Co-founder
Age: 39
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Sergey Brin met Google co-founder Larry Page while the two were working on their doctorates in computer science at Stanford University.
Company: Texts From Last Night and Findings
Title: Co-founder of Texts From Last Night, General Manager at Findings
Age: 26
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Leto got the idea for Texts From Last Night while she was a student at Michigan State University. As of March 2011, the site was attracting 4 million people a month. Leto is also the author of Judging a Book By Its Lover: A Field Guide to the Hearts and Minds of Readers Everywhere.
Company: Yelp
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 34
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: Stoppelman has a dog named Darwin. He's also received personal phone calls from the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and President Barack Obama.
Company: CakeHealth
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 35
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Woodcock founded CakeHealth to help people understand their health care coverage and find ways to cut back on costs. One book that really inspires Woodcock is called Over the Edge of the World by Laurence Bergreen, Woodcock said in an interview last year with Health Level Seven International.
Company: Kiva.org
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 35
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Flannery founded the micro-finance site in 2005 with his (now ex-)wife Jessica Jackley. It started off as a side project while he was working as a computer programmer at TiVo.
Company: Brew Media Relations
Title: Founder
Age: 38
Location: New York, NY
Fun facts: Hammerling runs one of the most sought-after PR firms for startups. She's worked closely with Larry Ellison, Matt Mullenweg and other big shots in tech.
Company: The Founders Fund
Title: Managing Partner
Age: 45
Hometown: New York, NY
Fun facts: Peter Thiel co-founded PayPal and was an early investor and Facebook. He also founded the Thiel Foundation and its 20 Under 20 program, which encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to skip college and start a company, instead. He's also trying to live forever.
Company: LearnVest
Title: CEO
Age: 29
Location: New York
Fun facts: Alexa von Tobel dropped out of Harvard Business School to pursue her startup. LearnVest has raised over $25 million and has helped millions of people get savvier about their finances. She's also a former Morgan Stanley trader.
Company: Square
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 36
Location: San Francisco
Fun facts: The creator of Twitter owns a gorgeous $10 million home in San Francisco, but fantasizes about living on a houseboat. Dorsey also gives everyone he hires the same red book called 'The Checklist Manifesto: How To Get Things Right.'
Company: The Muse
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 27
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Before launching The Muse, Minshew worked with the Clinton Health Access Initiative to introduce vaccines in Rwanda and Malawi. She's also a graduate of Silicon Valley's top startup accelerator Y Combinator.
Company: Constant Contact
Title: Vice President
Age: 32/33
Location: New York, N.Y.
Fun fact: Cerilli sold his startup SinglePlatform for $100 million to Constant Contact. He was an early employee at food delivery startup Seamless.
Company: LearnVest
Title: Co-founder
Age: Under 30
Location: New York, N.Y.
Fun facts: Before co-founding Grand St., an invite-only, flash-sales site that curates the best gadgets, Amanda Peyton wanted to build an Iron Man-like supercomputer.
Company: WordPress and Automattic
Title: Founder
Age: 29
Location: San Francisco, C.A.
Fun fact: He types on a Dvorak computer keyboard instead of a standard QWERTY keyboard to optimise his typing speed.
Company: NewMe Accelerator
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: Unknown
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Angela Benton's NewMe Acceletor was featured as part of CNN's Black in America: The New Promised Land: Silicon Valley in 2011.
CNN's Black In America series.
Company: Highlight
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: Unknown
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: His goal for Highlight is to give people a sixth sense of the world around them.
Company: Yahoo
Title: CEO
Age: 37
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Marissa Mayer was employee number 20 at Google and the company's first female engineer.
Company: Google
Title: Senior Vice President of YouTube and Video
Age: 36
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Fun facts: Kamangar used to date Ivanka Trump and he's one of Larry Page's favourite employees.
Company: Ignite
Title: Co-founder
Age: 27
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: Hermione Way co-founded Ignite with her brother, Ben, and their efforts were documented on Bravo's Start-Ups: Silicon Valley reality TV show. At one point, Way actually married her laptop.
Company: Mashable
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 27
Location: New York, N.Y.
Fun facts: Other than running the very successful Mashable, Cashmore is known for supporting social and digital platforms for a cause. On his 23rd birthday, for example, he used social media to help raise money to build freshwater wells in Africa. He's also addicted to caffeine and afraid of geese, according to his Google+ profile.
Company: Loverly
Title: Founder
Age: Under 30
Location: New York
Fun facts: When Kellee Khalil was about a week out from launching Loverly, a network of wedding blogs, a big wedding site tried to scare her. A business strategist from a competing company told her that it has $70 million to buy competitors just so it can shut them down. But that didn't deter Khalil.
Company: Thrillist
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 31
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Other than running his own company, Lerer works as a partner at Lerer Ventures.
Company: Classtivity
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 30
Location: New York, NY
Fun fact: Payal Kadakia has spent most of her life as a dancer, and considers herself to be a 'dancetrepreneur.' She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science, Operations Research from MIT.
Company: Change.org
Title: Founder and CEO
Age: 32
Location: San Francisco, C.A.
Fun facts: Rattray founded Change.org, a company that promotes social change, after his brother told him that he was gay and described the discrimination that he faced. He also still drives his 1996 Toyota Camry and shares an apartment with three of his friends from college.
Company: Peek
Title: Co-founder and CEO
Age: 29
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Fun facts: Ruzwana Bashir is a rising star in the startup industry. Her startup Peek attracted investments from two top-notch tech execs: Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Square, and Google chairman Eric Schmidt.
Bashir started her career at Goldman Sachs, and then went over to Blackstone. She got her first taste of the startup world when she joined Gilt Groupe, working under Kevin Ryan. She later went to Artsy where she was a member of the founding team.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.