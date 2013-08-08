20 Beautiful And Successful Daughters Of Rockstars

Some of the sweetest rock ballads were inspired by daddy’s girls: Billy Joel’s “Lullaby (Goodnight My Angel),” Bruce Springsteen’s “When You Need Me,” Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be In My Heart,” and other emotional tracks you’d find on a father-daughter dance compilation album.
Music being the universal language of love, Bono even covered Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” at his daughter’s 21st birthday party.
From models and DJs to actors and musicians, meet the grown-up muses of the most celebrated rock stars.
Alexa Ray released an EP, 'Sketches,' in 2006 and was the face of Prell hair care, which previously employed her supermodel mother, Christie Brinkley, as its spokeswoman.
British-born Jemima was an artist before close friend Lena Dunham convinced her to audition for the role of free-spirit Jessa in HBO's 'Girls.'
Jessica Rae (L) is a junior at Duke University and a champion horseback rider, placing first in her jumping division at the 2013 FTI Consulting Winter Equestrian Festival.
Georgia May flashed her father's famous toothy grin as a brand ambassador for Rimmel London and in the pages of international 'Vogue.' She's on the cover of this month's Elle Brasil alongside her mother, Jerry Hall.
This red-lipped beauty splashed onto the big screen as Snow White in 'Mirror Mirror' and in 'The Blind Side.' Lily gets her supernatural fix in this summer's thriller, 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.'
Zoë appeared in 'After Earth' and 'X Men: First Class.' This year, she added Swarovski jewellery designer to her résumé and will appear in the star-studded 'Mad Max' reboot next year.
NYU grad Eve acted alongside Sean Penn in 'This Must Be The Place,' appeared in The Script's music video for 'For The First Time,' and spent Valentine's Day doing the Harlem Shake.
London socialite and model Daisy is the product of a one-night stand between Pearl Lowe and Gwen Stefani's husband, Rossdale, who didn't know he was Daisy's father until she was 14.
Lingerie model Ruby sang in the background of one of Sofia Vergara's Diet Pepsi commercials, and was rumoured to have dated One Direction's Harry Styles. The teenie-bopper was actually dating Ruby's 33-year-sister, Kimberly Stewart.
Kelly prosecutes the worst-dressed as a co-host on E!'s 'Fashion Police' and rocks the red carpet with a lilac-coloured 'do. She and her family starred in MTV's reality show, 'The Osbournes' from 2002 to 2005.
Eliot Paulina Sumner, who goes by her stage name 'Coco,' is the lead singer of the indie-rock band I Blame Coco. After touring the U.K. with La Roux, Coco retreated from the spotlight to work on her sophomore album.
Riley Keough, 24, is the model-actress granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley.
She appeared in the male stripper film, 'Magic Mike,' as the cotton-candy-haired drug addict with a pet teacup pig. Next up, she appears in the star-studded film 'Yellow' and the 'Mad Max' reboot alongside Mel Gibson, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. Get to know more about her famous history here.
Erin appeared in MTV's 'Hills' reality spin-off, 'The City,' posed for 'Maxim,' and owns a dog from the same litter as friend Miley Cyrus' pooch.
Lara was a competitor on MTV's 'Rock the Cradle,' a singing competition for rock star offspring, and made her first public performance at the age of two, singing dad's 'Listen to the Music.'
After starring in Forever 21 fashion campaigns, Amber took a detour from the runway to begin a career as a DJ.
Frances Bean Cobain inherited her wild streak from parents Cobain and Courtney Love: slamming Kendall Kardashian on Twitter, hosting a suicide-themed 16th-birthday party, and creating provocative and crude art.
Sophie starred in the A&E reality show centered on her family, 'Gene Simmons Family Jewels.' The aspiring singer tackled an Adele tune on the talent search show 'The X Factor,' but didn't make it past round two of auditions.
Theodora, 28, and Alexandra Richards, 26, are the model daughters of the Rolling Stones' Keith Richards.
Alexandra DJs at tons of lavish fashion and press events, while her older sis, Theodora, has modelled on many magazine covers, for Tommy Hilfiger and other high fashion brands.
Minka starred in ABC's short-lived 'Charlie's Angels' reboot, and won over hearts in recurring roles on 'Friday Night Lights' and 'Parenthood.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.