20 Beautiful And Successful Daughters Of Rockstars

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lenny Kravitz took daughter Zoë as his date to the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

Some of the sweetest rock ballads were inspired by daddy’s girls: Billy Joel’s “Lullaby (Goodnight My Angel),” Bruce Springsteen’s “When You Need Me,” Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be In My Heart,” and other emotional tracks you’d find on a father-daughter dance compilation album.

Music being the universal language of love, Bono even covered Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” at his daughter’s 21st birthday party.

From models and DJs to actors and musicians, meet the grown-up muses of the most celebrated rock stars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.