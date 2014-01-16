The Sexiest Instagram Stars Alive!

Instagram is useful for a number of things, from keeping in touch with your friends to documenting your last vacation.
But there are also a number of people who have gained fame by way of the social media platform.
These 27 star Instagrammers made a name for themselves by posting their photos, and look damn good doing it.
Followers: 20,899
Nafarrete isn't the star of his Instagram photos, but when he does appear in one it's usually with someone kind of famous (like Annalynne McCord from 'Nip/Tuck').
The digital ad professional has collaborated with brands like Audi USA, Nike, Sheraton, and T-Mobile for their own Instagram photo campaigns, but in his spare time runs the group Instagram LA, which organizes 'Instawalks' and networking opportunities for brands and Instagram users.
Follow him here.
Followers: 22,405
The 6'2' Southern California native was on a fast track to becoming a professional basketball player or physical therapist when a photographer discovered him on Facebook. Shortly after, Hunter modelled for his first shoot and posted the photos on social media. The overwhelming response from friends convinced him to make the career change.
Today, he's represented by the industry elite Wilhelmina Models, and posts steamy samples from his portfolio on Instagram.
Follow him here.
Followers: 24,228
As the daughter of the billionaire Golden Eagle International Group CEO, 25-year-old Wang describes herself as 'funemployed.' She stars in E!'s new reality show 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,' which follows five spoiled 20-somethings as they shop and gallivant through the Hills.
Her Instagram account is evenly split between selfies and blurry going-out pics.
Follow her here.
Followers: 26,589
Southern boy Granger is making a name for himself in the New York City art scene for his bold and graphic art pieces. That, and his smolder.
His works incorporate mixed mediums, including broken crayons, recycled materials, and drawings, and reflect his creative mission to make art less morbid.
Follow him here.
Followers: 121,110
The gifted and graceful Copeland, 31, belongs to the prestigious American Ballet Theatre, joining at the age of 16 and performing now as the only African-American soloist in the company. Her Instagram account chronicles a dancer's life, from rehearsal to photo shoots to live performances.
Copeland's memoir, 'Life In Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina,' hits shelves March 4.
Follow her here.
Followers: 121,617
Equally gorgeous, the identical twins behind the popular style blog Beckerman Blog get tons of Instagram likes not just on their selfies, but on shots of their Pomeranian pooches (who share their love of style).
The Beckermans, who hail from Toronto, also use Instagram as an opportunity to promote their clothing line, which they started out of a Manhattan apartment with their younger sister, Chloe.
Follow them here.
Followers: 124,373
The co-founder of Mobile Media Lab, DiFeo got Instagram just weeks after it launched publicly. After realising that by offering to manage brands' Instagram accounts in exchange for cool perks, a new job was born.
The adventurous DiFeo has photographed Volvo's Ocean Race in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. Open for Armani Exchange and Evian campaigns, and Rangers' games in exotic locales.
Follow him here.
Followers: 164,911
Hudson was just a musician trying to make it in LA when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in the summer of 2013.
Rather than withdraw and quietly battle his way through the disease, the 20-year-old decided to fight loud and proud on Instagram and Twitter, picking up more than 200,000 followers and supporters along the way. The hashtag #prayforharry even started trending worldwide.
Follow him here.
Followers: 195,485
Finch gained Instagram stardom with her hashtag #fromwhereistand, which allows users to chronicle their lives from the perspective of looking down on their shoes. The hashtag (and camera angle) is incredibly popular with Instagram users.
The full-lipped ginger, who works as a freelance photographer, frequently tours with bands like Grizzly Bear and Bon Iver, documenting their shows.
Follow her here.
Followers: 263,354
Bearman, known to the Internet as OscarPRGirl, is the stylish Senior VP of Communications for the prestigious fashion house Oscar de la Renta.
She's racked up more than 200K followers on Twitter, and is credited with transforming the brand's reputation for outfitting everyone from ladies who lunch to ladies who tweet at lunch. Her Instagram showcases new products and sneak peeks at fashion shoots.
Follow her here.
Followers: 275,210
Rose curates signature looks for some of Hollywood's most-watched A-listers and influencers. She's best known for dressing Kim Kardashian and the entire 'Keeping Up With...' clan.
Rose, however, is frequently outshined in the fashion blogosphere by daughter Alaia Rose Barbier, who was named LA's most stylish tot thanks to her celebrity-stylist mum.
Follow her here.
Followers: 354,276
Roos describes himself in three words: 'iPhone. Dutch. Traveller.'
But the Hague-based IT specialist and amateur photographer, who reached more than 100,000 Instagram followers within just a couple of months of starting his account, is also a much sought-after branding expert -- Johnny Walker even flew Roos to Iceland to take over the company's Instagram account at a press event.
Follow him here.
Followers: 403,121
This dog lover and professional photographer crossed the country with his best friend Maddie the coonhound to create his photo documentary called 'Why We Rescue,' a candid account of a rescued pet (and its rescuer) in every state.
Lumberjack-like (in an adorable way), Humphrey first put his Instagram account on the map with a funny photo series of Maddie standing on a number of unlikely objects.
Follow him here.
Followers: 534,856
The Swedish native discovered yoga on a trip to Costa Rica after graduating from school, and fell madly in love with the practice -- so much so that she decided to study and teach it herself. She hosts retreats in the Caribbean where, in addition to traditional yoga, she teaches a unique form known as SUP Yoga (Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga).
With more than half a million Instagram followers, she is one of the most followed instructors in the world, dazzling the web with her flexibility and balance.
Follow her here.
Followers: 539,023
Williams is best known for his Disney ''Vogue' covers,' styling the princesses as if they were 'Vogue' fashion models, but the British fashion illustrator has recently branched out into drawing other models and celebrities.
Disney has always been Williams' inspiration; he actually taught himself to draw when he was younger by copying the Disney princesses he saw on screen.
Follow him here.
Followers: 655,649
Osmann and his globe-trotting girlfriend Natalia Zakharova are one of Instagram's most viral couples. Osman, a civil engineer turned professional photographer, snaps pictures of his girlfriend taking his hand and leading him through some of the world's most iconic and recognisable landmarks.
The series, titled 'Follow Me,' shows their explorations in Bali, Barcelona, Istanbul, New York City, Hong Kong, and elsewhere.
Follow him here.
Followers: 658,088
Though she prefers to remain behind the lens of a camera (and her sunnies) most of the time, brands are knocking on her door left and right begging her to come work with them. She's already completed a project with Delta -- a project which came with a ton of perks and free swag for her.
Goralnick prefers 'artist takeovers' of brands' social media accounts, which she's done for Evian, TheDaily, and Israel's tourism ministry.
Follow her here.
Followers: 689,520
Before the Polish-Israeli beauty stripped down in Robin Thicke's music video for 'Blurred Lines,' Ratajkowski signed with Ford Models, traveled the world, participated in #tbt, and ate Carl's Jr. burgers in jaw-dropping TV commercials. She was generous enough to share these experiences with Instagram.
Since her birthday-suit appearance in the song of the summer, Ratajkowski has been cast as Ben Affleck's mistress in the upcoming thriller 'Gone Girl.'
Follow her here.
Followers: 800,423
The puppy-eyed travel photographer, who is based out of San Francisco, doesn't just take breathtaking travel photos for himself, he takes them by the requests of various tourism boards, like Australia's and Iceland's.
Rise joined Instagram while it was still in beta, and has since reached a not unimpressive number of followers, topping 800,000.
Follow him here.
Followers: 902,380
Arias' Instagram followers are in awe of her muscular selfies and, when Instagram video came out, her gravity-defying feats of strength.
A personal trainer by profession, Arias wears apparel supplied by Nike, Under Armour, and New Balance (without payment), but uses Instagram more as a tool to document her method of coping with depression, not ad sales.
Follow her here.
Followers: 1.1 million
The cute brunette usually hides behind her smartphone serving as New York City's unofficial Instagram photographer, but in doing so she's gathered fame and fans in a major way.
Eswein wasn't sure if she wanted to use her own name as her Instagram handle, so she snagged @NewYorkCity just after Instagram came out. Now with over 1 million followers, she's one of the most followed, non-celeb Instagrammers.
Follow her here.
Followers: 1.2 million
Song blogs about fashion and interior design on her website Song of Style. Her unconventional grunge-chic look is mostly attention-grabbing, although her most-liked media of 2013 was a close-up of her purple, scalloped bikini top.
Song and her riding buddy -- a dog named Charcoal, who also has an Instagram account -- recently modelled for Juicy Couture's sports line.
Follow her here.
Finn's Followers: 1.4 million
Jacks's Followers: 1.3 million
Identical twins Finn and Jack Harries are the incredibly handsome and charming brothers behind the YouTube comedy channel, JacksGap, which boasts more than 3 million subscribers and 137 million video views.
Last fall, the pair drove the length of India in tiny rickshaws to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and documented their adventures on YouTube and Instagram. The project, dubbed 'Rickshaw Run,' was sponsored by Sony Entertainment and Skype.
Followers: 1.7 million
Selter is known for her bodacious (and not surgically enhanced) behind, which she shows off via 'belfies,' or butt selfies.
She started posting pictures of workouts on Instagram in March 2012 and quickly amassed a fan base that includes Rihanna, football player Terrell Owens, and basketball star Amar'e Stoudemire.
Selter, now a spokeswoman for a nutritional supplement company, says she can't go to public gyms without causing a scene. She even inspired her own hashtag: #seltering.
Follow her here.
Followers: 1.6 million
Coelho doles out beauty tips and tricks on her YouTube channel, MakeUpByCamila2, which has more than half a million subscribers.
The Brazilian native documents the results of her tutorials on Instagram, where a nude lip with a fierce cat-eye can garner upwards of 60,000 likes on Instagram.
Follow her here.
Followers: 1.7 million
Scrolling through Ferragni's Instagram feed can be as tempting as window-shopping in SoHo. The Italian fashion-blogger-turned-shoe-designer flaunts her impeccable taste and blonde tresses on social media.
The one-time law student now does modelling and consulting for Guess clothing line, wrote a style manual, and runs Blonde Salad, a lifestyle blog that draws more than 110,000 visitors per day.
Follow her here.
Followers: 2.2 million
Mota racks up hundreds of thousands of likes on her beauty- and fashion-related Instagram photos.
The 19-year-old selfie queen, who started documenting her self-styled hair and make-up how-tos on YouTube at age 14, has walked the Jingle Ball red carpet, has been featured on HuffPost Live, and is now the new face of her own clothing collection at Aeropostale.
Follow her here.
