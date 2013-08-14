The 30 Sexiest People Behind The Scenes In Hollywood

Behind the stars who shine in the spotlight on a day-to-day basis are an entourage of people who keep them looking good.
Daniel Craig has stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton to pull off James Bond’s most daring moves. The Kardashians share the styling expertise of Monica Rose before walking the red carpet.
Makeup artists, publicists, stylists, and lawyers pull together celebs’ images, while directors and screenwriters are the brains behind the projects that make them famous.
We discovered 30 of these Hollywood insiders who are quite the lookers themselves.
Age: ~34
Her role: Scripted TV Agent, William Morris Endeavour
This agent has a reputation for being 'shrewd and savvy' -- which plays in favour of her clients, the show-creators of 'Rogue,' 'Happy Endings,' and 'Awkward.'
The UCLA grad handled small-screen projects by Steven Zaillian, Seth Gordon, and Guillermo del Toro.
Age: N/A
His role: Set Designer
The New Zealand native decorated the set of the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy before working on 'The Hobbit,' for which he received a nomination for an Academy Award in production design.
Vincent's artistic talents extend off the screen as well -- he made a 30-foot-tall model of Gandalf for the Wellington, New Zealand premier of 'The Hobbit,' which he says took two weeks to sculpt and another week to paint.
Age: N/A
Her role: Publicist, Slate PR
Baum is one of the most powerful publicists in Hollywood, whose clients include Johnny Depp, Ryan Gosling, Naomi Watts, and Orlando Bloom.
In 2001, Russell Crowe thanked her during his Oscar acceptance speech for 'Gladiator.'
Age: 52
His role: Co-CEO of William Morris Endeavour
Ari Emanuel is one of the most powerful moguls in Hollywood, not just because he's Rahm Emanuel's brother, but because of his infamous ferocity in the business.
His drool-worthy client list doesn't hurt either; in his 25+ years in the industry, Emanuel has made household names out of celebs like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake, and Charlize Theron.
Age: N/A
Her role: Hair Stylist/Colorist
From Michelle Williams' golden pixie to Anne Hathaway's brunette locks, Robinson uses her artistic flair to transform female starlets' hair. Her New York City salon attracts clients including Rachel McAdams, Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, and Naomi Watts.
The Pierre Michel-trained colorist also fixed 'do's on the sets of 'Sex & The City 2' and 'Gossip Girl.'
Age: 48
Her role: Stylist
Saltzman has received a lot of criticism for the flamboyant way she's dressed her number-one client, Gwyneth Paltrow, but that hasn't stopped her being called one of the most powerful stylists in Hollywood.
Saltzman got her start in magazines; she was the fashion editor at Vogue for a number of years before she went on to become the international social editor at Vanity Fair. Today she serves as Vanity Fair's contributing editor.
Age: 36
His role: Screenwriter
Terrio turned heads this year when he took home an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay with his critically-acclaimed film 'Argo.'
Not only is Terrio a talented creative, he's also a bit of a whiz kid; he studied phenomenological philosophy at Harvard University.
Age: 42
Her role: Makeup Artist
Jillian Dempsey has an impressive roster of A-list clients, including Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence.
When she's not prepping the stars for red carpet or editorial photo ops, she's spending time with husband Patrick Dempsey -- whom she met at her hair salon in 1994 -- and their three children.
Age: ~38
His role: Writer/Director
Christensen wrote, directed, and starred in the live-action short film, 'Curfew,' which won the Oscar for its category. It was a welcome win for Christensen, whose last movie, 'Abduction,' starring Taylor Lautner, flopped at the box office.
The multi-talented Christensen, when he's not filming, is a painter and the front man in an indie rock band called Stellastarr**.
Age: N/A
Her role: Stylist
Last year Ehrlich was named one of the most powerful stylists in show business by The Hollywood Reporter. Her clients include Penelope Cruz, Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Tina Fey, and Julianna Margulies.
Ehrlich also has a clothing line with QVC. She wasn't always a stylist; until she was 27 she traveled Europe and the U.S. as a professional dancer.
Age: N/A
His role: Sound Mixer
Paterson won the Oscar for best sound mixing for 'Les Miserables' starring Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, and he won the BAFTA and CAS awards for the same film. Previous credits include sound mixing for 'The Iron Lady' and 'Sherlock Holmes.'
While Paterson studied music and audio mixing in college, he's also trained to be a pilot.
Age: 45
His role: Makeup Artist
Findlater received a nomination for an Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling in the movie 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.' The Australian native had also done hair and makeup for all three 'Lord of the Rings' movies.
Findlater is an animal lover, who owns a black labrador named Diesel.
Age: 26
Her role: Stunt Double
Moneymaker is best known for doubling for Jennifer Lawrence in 'The Hunger Games' movies. She also doubled for Rachel Weisz in the movie 'The Bourne Legacy,' for which she and the stunt team were nominated for a SAG Award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture.
Moneymaker is an agile stunt performer, a skill she gets from her extensive background in competitive gymnastics.
Age: 45
His role: Screenwriter
Gatins came from humble beginnings; trying to get his life back on track after a drug addiction, he started his screenwriting career with a one-act play he wrote for a friend at 26.
Fast forward almost 20 years later, and Gatins received a nomination for an Oscar for best original screenplay for the movie 'Flight,' which he spent 12 years writing. He has also written and directed 'Dreamer,' and wrote 'Coach Carter' and 'Real Steel.'
Age: 30
His role: Director
The part-director-part-humanitarian's first feature film, 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' received Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. The indie fantasy also picked up prizes at the Cannes and Sundance Film Festivals.
Zeitlin made the film on a shoestring budget of $US1.8 million, using a handheld camera, in southern Louisiana.
Age: N/A
Her role: Costume Designer
Fiedler left fashion editorial behind to pursue opportunities for costume design in L.A., where she now styles stars including Alec Baldwin, Jane Lynch, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ben Affleck.
Last year, the Fashion Institute of Technology alum won a Costume Designers Guild Award for her styling of the 'Country Dirt Cowgirl' in Swiffer commercials.
Age: ~30
His role: Stunt Double
This studly stunt double has more than 60 movie titles under his belt, including 'The Avengers,' in which he filled in for Chris Evans as Captain America.
His action-packed résumé lists the following skills: precision driving, parkour, scuba diving, Jujitsu, Tae Kwon Do, Judo, mini trampoline, and fire burns.
Age: 31
Her role: Makeup Artist
Not only does Kayleen McAdams serve as her actress-sister Rachel's makeup artist, but her other regular clients include stars like Sofia Vergara, Lily Collins, and Zooey Deschanel.
McAdams had been studying psychology when she went to visit her sister on the set of 'The Notebook' and realised that her passion was makeup artistry.
Age: 27
His role: Director/Animator
Lee wrote, directed, and animated the short 'Adam and Dog,' about the first days of creation in the Garden of Eden and how a dog became Adam's best friend. It received an Oscar nod for Best Animated Short Film.
While creating 'Adam and Dog,' Lee worked a day job as a Disney animator on 'Winnie the Pooh' and character designer on 'Wreck-It Ralph.'
Age: 45
Her role: Celebrity Divorce Lawyer
They call her the 'queen of disso,' as in 'marriage dissolution.' Maria Shriver, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Ashlee Simpson, and Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, have trusted Wasser with their high-profile celebrity divorce cases.
'The Hollywood Reporter' named Wasser in its top 100 Power Lawyers list in 2011 and 2012.
Age: 44
His role: Director
The British director and screenwriter is known for his witty and suspenseful films 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,' and 'Snatch,' starring Brad Pitt, Benicio del Toro, and Dennis Farina.
Ritchie was married to 'Material Girl' Madonna from 2000 to 2008, and received a whopping $US76 million in the divorce settlement.
Age: N/A
Her role: Stunt Double
Levy could work part time as a Zoe Saldana look-alike -- she doubles for the actress in 'Death at a Funeral' and 'Star Trek Into Darkness.'
Her other stunt credits include 'Gangster Squad,' 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,' 'True Blood,' and 'Sons of Anarchy.'
Age: 40
His role: Screenwriter
The journalist-turned-screenwriter penned the critically acclaimed war movies 'The Hurt Locker' and 'Zero Dark 30.'
'The Hurt Locker,' a collaboration with then-girlfriend director Kathryn Bigelow, picked up Oscars for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 82nd Academy Awards.
Age: ~30
Her role: Screenwriter
Alibar is the mastermind behind the 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' which is loosely based on her own life and relationship with her father. The film is an adaptation of her one-act play, 'Juicy and Delicious.'
Alibar shared an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay with Benh Zeitlin.
Age: N/A
His role: Stunt Double
This Brit's first stunt-doubling gig was a rather ambitious one -- he posed as Daniel Craig's James Bond in 'Quantum of Solace.'
The former gymnast and semi-professional soccer player has doubled for Christian Bale in 'The Dark Knight Rises,' Ryan Reynolds in 'Green Lantern,' Chris Hemsworth in 'Thor: The Dark World,' and again for Craig in 'Skyfall.'
Age: N/A
Her role: Hair Stylist
Atkin jet-sets between New York, L.A., and Paris to style Hollywood's most glamorous stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Emma Stone, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, and Kim Kardashian.
Atkin, who says she loves the smell of perms, primps models before walking the catwalk at Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Chloe, and Alexander McQueen shows.
You can check out her star-studded Instagram account here.
Age: N/A
His role: Costume Designer/Fashion Stylist
Wujek fashioned every cupcake bra and whipped cream bikini worn by pop singer Katy Perry, his primary client, whom he befriended before the 'California Girl' found fame.
Wujek -- who counts Nicki Minaj, Rachel Bilson, and Perry among his clients -- works the runway, too. His first modelling job was a Dolce & Gabbana charity show at the home of Steven Spielberg.
Age: N/A
Her role: Stylist
The Kardashians credit their knockout wardrobe choices to Rose, who's worked with the family for years.
She has more than 87,000 Twitter followers, which may be due in part to her adorably-dressed toddler, who frequently outshines her in the fashion blogosphere.
Age: 62
Her role: Director
Bigelow made Oscar history as the first woman to win Best Director for her low-budget Iraq war film, 'The Hurt Locker,' beating out ex-husband James Cameron for 'Avatar.'
An artist by training, Bigelow teamed up with the film's co-producer Mark Boal again in 2012 to direct his 'Zero Dark 30,' for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.