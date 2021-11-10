36 men who are worthy runners-up for Paul Rudd’s Sexiest Man Alive title

According to People, the Sexiest Man Alive this year is Paul Rudd. Paul Rudd. Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images Pretty much everyone is happy about the choice of the 52-year-old actor, which is rare — People doesn’t always impress readers with its selections. We created a list of 36 other handsome, talented men who have easily earned the silver medal for Sexiest Man Alive this year — or who could snag the title in the future — from Jake Gyllenhaal to Jason Momoa to Harry Styles. Keep scrolling to see our picks for this year.

At this point, it’s just criminal that Chris Evans has never been bestowed this honor. Chris Evans in 2020. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Evans, 40, joined Instagram in 2020 and has been keeping us fed with a steady diet of cute photos of him and his dog, along with the occasional accidental … inappropriate photo But the way the “Defending Jacob” star was able to play it off with a laugh made us love him even more. In 2022, he’s set to take over as the iconic voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar film “Lightyear,” and the first trailer had many of us wondering … is Buzz Lightyear hot?

Oscar Isaac kissing Jessica Chastain’s arm has been living rent-free in our heads for a month. Oscar Isaac in 2021. Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images This video went viral , and for good reason. Isaac, our reigning short king, is able to make every single thing he does sexy. It’s just who he is. A quick search on Twitter of “Oscar Isaac short king” yields thousands of tweets. So give this 42-year-old star what he deserves after the disastrous “Rise of Skywalker” and declare him the Sexiest Man Alive.

Jonathan Majors in a cowboy hat. That’s all. Jonathan Majors in 2021. GP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images If you’ve just learned about Majors, 32, from his very brief appearance in “Loki,” we have some homework for you. Watch “Lovecraft Country,” “When We Rise,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Da 5 Bloods,” and his most recent work, “The Harder They Fall,” and then try to tell us you don’t have a massive crush. And, like we said, he stole the show in “Loki,” setting the stage for his ultimate real MCU debut as Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Adam Driver was at the center of one of last year’s thirstiest bits that continued into this year: John Oliver begging him to step on his neck. Adam Driver in 2021. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Over the last decade or so, Driver has established himself as both an indie darling and a box office star (does the name “Kylo Ren” ring any bells?), and showed us all his strong comedic timing with “SNL” hosting gigs. And throughout 2020, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver has made us all laugh by thirsting over Driver in an increasingly violent fashion. As he correctly put it, Driver is “hot, right, and massive.” When the writing team took home an Emmy in 2021, one of the writers called Driver out directly: “We would like to dedicate this award to Adam Driver. He knows what he did — and we know what we would like him to do.” Between “Annette,” “The Last Duel,” and what’s sure to be an instant classic, “House of Gucci,” Driver has continued to make us thirst over him in 2021.

We still miss seeing Hasan Minhaj’s face every week on “Patriot Act.” Hasan Minhaj in 2021. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Anyone who wants to learn about the issues that are plaguing the world while simultaneously admiring the person talking about them should watch every episode of Netflix’s dearly departed “Patriot Act” — or check out his comedy special “Homecoming King,” or watch him host the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. If you’re still missing the 36-year-old after the cancellation of “Patriot Act,” you don’t have to wait to see him on tour. He’s currently recurring on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Run, don’t walk.

The thirst for Timothée Chalamet showed no signs of slowing down this year. In fact, it probably hit a new high. Timothée Chalamet in 2021. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The love for 25-year-old Chalamet only grows as he continues to star in prestige movies and blockbusters — this year, he starred in both “Dune” and “The French Dispatch” as he continues to take fashion risks What else proves that Chalamet inspires a semi-unhinged fervor amongst fans? When footage from the set of the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel leaked, the “Twonka” memes took over the internet.

Regé-Jean Page and a spoon helped make “Bridgerton” a worldwide phenomenon. Regé-Jean Page in 2021. Rich Fury/Getty Images The entire world lusting over Page as the Duke of Hastings in the 2020 smash Netflix series “Bridgerton” is one of the few things that we can all agree on anymore. And now that Page, 31, has left the show, we know that whatever he decides to do next will be a runaway success.

Anthony Ramos’ charisma was undeniable in “In the Heights” this year. Anthony Ramos in 2021. Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images Ramos, who’s been a rising star since he was cast in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton,” got to be the lead of his own musical this year when he played Usnavi in “In the Heights.” Perhaps you saw the TikTok trend that was essentially everyone freaking out about the way he yelled at Vanessa (his love interest) for dancing … more specifically, how she was shaking her a– for like, half of the Heights. Now, Ramos, 30, is gearing up for the starring role in the next “Transformers” installment. He also released his second album in June, “Love and Lies.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II finally became the leading man he deserved to be in 2021 with “Candyman.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 2019. Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Over the last few years, 35-year-old Abdul-Mateen has appeared in “Aquaman,” “Us,” “Black Mirror,” “Watchmen,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and “Candyman” — has there been a better run recently? And there’s still more to come this year, as he’s taking over for Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus in “The Matrix Resurrections.” Get ready to see more of the Emmy-winning actor in the future, including the highly anticipated “Aquaman” sequel and Michael Bay’s next action thriller “Ambulance.”

Our latest Avenger, Simu Liu, is a worthy addition to the pantheon of sexy superheroes. Simu Liu in 2021. Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images As any “Kim’s Convenience” fan could’ve told you, Liu has always had his admirers. But now that the 32-year-old is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s reached a whole new level.

Keanu Reeves was retroactively named 1994’s Sexiest Man Alive, but we think he deserves the honor for real. Keanu Reeves in 2020. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images We are counting down the days until the 57-year-old reprises his role of Neo in the upcoming fourth “Matrix” movie in December. After that, the countdown begins for “John Wick 4.” He’s just an overall great person, and for that, he should be recognized.

Dan Levy made his People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue debut last year, and we couldn’t agree more. Dan Levy in 2021. Rich Fury/Getty Images If you’ve ever heard that success makes someone (even) sexier, look no further than Levy, 38, who broke Emmy records last year when “Schitt’s Creek,” which he co-created, produced, starred in, wrote and directed for, won the big seven categories for a comedy: writing, directing, actress, actor, supporting actress, supporting actor, and best comedy overall. Last December, he also starred in Hulu’s LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com “Happiest Season.” He also made his “SNL” debut as a host in February 2021.

John Cho doesn’t seem to age, does he? John Cho in 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Cho, who is unbelievably 49, deserves a starring role in a rom-com so that the rest of the world who didn’t watch “Selfie” before it was canceled can learn what we know: He’s definitely deserving of a Sexiest Man Alive title. But since rom-coms are a dying breed, we guess we’ll settle for the leading role in Netflix’s adaptation of the popular anime “Cowboy Bebop” in November.

This could’ve been the year Will Smith finally won Sexiest Man Alive and an Oscar. Will Smith in 2020. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Smith’s “Bad Boys For Life” was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2020 — not too shabby. The 53-year-old is also an extremely wholesome presence on Instagram, and he is smartly using nostalgia to his advantage by releasing a fashion collection inspired by “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Nothing sexier than a man who’s business savvy, we say. Plus, he’s getting so much Oscar buzz for his role in the biopic “King Richard.” Wouldn’t it have been great for him to win two things he’s deserved for decades?

If you’re not totally in tune with Latin music, you may not know Maluma yet, but it’s only a matter of time. Maluma in 2021. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The 27-year-old singer hails from Colombia, and he released his fifth album last year, “Papi Juancho.” It hit No. 2 on the US Latin Charts and reached 34 on the Billboard 200. Mainstream audiences will get more exposure to Maluma in 2022, when he appears in the upcoming Jennifer Lopez film, “Marry Me.” But People could have been ahead of the curve by picking Maluma this year.

Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” introduced us to Darren Barnet. Darren Barnet in 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images In “Never Have I Ever,” Devi, your typical teenager, lusts over the frankly breathtaking Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a bro with a heart of gold. And we get it. We immediately felt compelled to Google how old Barnet is in real life — a perfectly respectable 30.

It’s a bit shocking that Henry Cavill hasn’t already taken the title. Henry Cavill in 2018. Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Remember when Cavill, 38, appeared in a “Mission Impossible” film and appeared to “reload” his fists before punching Tom Cruise? We could never forget. The last two years have been good for Cavill, with a starring role in “The Witcher,” which became one of Netflix’s most popular shows, and taking on the mantle of Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes.” He also got to return as Superman in the Snyder cut, and will appear as the world’s greatest detective again in “Enola Holmes 2.”

As Chidi in “The Good Place,” William Jackson Harper proved that being a nerd can be very sexy. William Jackson Harper in 2020. Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Harper, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for his work on “The Good Place,” quickly emerged as a fan-favorite from the show — and he’s clearly only going to become a bigger star. The 41-year-old (!) both appeared in Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” and took over for Anna Kendrick as the main character in HBO Max’s anthology series “Love Life” in 2021.

At this point, it’s just blasphemous that Ryan Gosling has never been granted the title. Ryan Reynolds in 2019. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images It’s shocking that he’s never won — not after “The Notebook,” not after “Crazy Stupid Love,” not after “La La Land,” and not after the “Hey Girl” meme went viral. Maybe taking over as the original sexy guy, Ken, in the upcoming “Barbie” movie will help him secure the title. According to ET, the 40-year-old has actually turned it down before, but that humility only adds to the sexy vibe.

Bad Bunny has been worthy of the title for years. Bad Bunny in 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Benito’s album 2020 album “YHLQMDLG” took home the Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album, and was the most-streamed album globally on Spotify last year — honestly, People is behind the times on this one. The 27-year-old’s style, good looks, musical talent, and personality all contribute to his sexiness — it’s time to get on the Bad Bunny train, if you’re not already.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s chaotic energy during the “Spider-Man Far From Home” press tour in 2019 reminded everyone why we love him so much. Jake Gyllenhaal in 2021. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Gyllenhaal is another almost unbelievable snub in the Sexiest Man Alive canon. He’s been a favorite since 2001’s “Donnie Darko,” for crying out loud! And while the 40-year-old didn’t have the busiest 2020 (who did?), he has a packed slate lined up: Michael Bay’s action thriller “Ambulance,” the film adaptation of musical “Fun Home,” a West End run of “Sunday in the Park with George,” and will star in “Francis and the Godfather,” a movie about the making of “The Godfather.” But, we’d be remiss not to mention the press tour for “Far From Home,” and the subsequent bromance that sprouted between Gyllenhaal and his co-star Tom Holland. We could watch interviews of them for hours.

Robert Pattinson would be the third Batman to also be named Sexiest Man Alive. Robert Pattinson in 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For years now, Pattinson, 35, has been quietly proving that he is an actor to be reckoned with, avoiding giant blockbusters after “ Twilight ” and picking eclectic roles and directors to work with. All that went out the window when he was chosen to take over the cape and cowl and play Batman in the upcoming 2022 movie. But are we complaining? No. It only means that we’ll get more of his hilarious interviews, his artfully disheveled hair, and his very cute crooked smile.

Collectively, BTS is the biggest boy band in the world right now. BTS in 2021. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images BTS didn’t show any signs of slowing down this year. The seven members, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, have taken over pop music. They’re one of the first K-pop groups to breakthrough in the US. In 2020 alone, they released their fourth album “Map of the Soul: 7” to critical acclaim, became the first K-pop group to perform at the Grammys, released their first English-language single “Dynamite,” which broke YouTube records, and then released their fifth album “Be.” In 2021, they released their second, third, and fourth No. 1 singles: “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “My Universe” with Coldplay. Of course, their ravenous fanbase, called ARMY, would claim that they’ve been the Sexiest Men Alive for quite some time.

Lakeith Stanfield is hard to look away from when he’s on screen. Lakeith Stanfield in 2021. Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images Whether it’s in “Knives Out,” “Someone Great,” “Atlanta,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Harder They Fall,” or “Sorry to Bother You,” 30-year-old Stanfield is magnetic presence on screen.

Kumail Nanjiani’s superhero glow-up is one for the ages. Kumail Nanjiani in 2021. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Much has been said about Nanjiani’s workout regimen and how his wife encouraged us all to appreciate the results in “Eternals,” but real heads know the 43-year-old has been hot since “Silicon Valley.”

The entire cast of “Queer Eye,” known collectively as the Fab Five, prove that it’s sexy to be kind. Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk in 2020. Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb The Fab Five are only growing their reach, as evidenced by the latest batch of episodes that see them heading to Pennsylvania to help a new group of “heroes.” From taking fashion risks and shedding light on the HIV-positive community to helping people find love again, these five are a much-needed dose of good vibes in 2021.

Prince Harry makes us swoon whenever he stands up for his wife, Meghan Markle. Prince Harry in 2021. Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images Watching the Oprah special about Meghan and Harry choosing to leave the royal family in March was heartbreaking, no question. But there’s something about the way that Harry, 37, fully supported his wife and was able to be vulnerable on national TV that had us a little … distracted. Also, please watch this video of him doing an obstacle course with James Corden. You’ll thank us.

Jason Momoa proves that long hair done right can be very hot. Jason Momoa in 2021. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Even Helen Mirren is unable to resist how “gorgeous” the 42-year-old “Aquaman” star is. Between his luscious locks, his beard, his shredded body, and his wonderful sense of humor, we think her Momoa obsession is very relatable.

Lil Nas X gave the devil a lap dance, and we were all jealous. Lil Nas X in 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Did anyone have more fun this year than Lil Nas X? The 22-year-old kicked off the year by releasing the single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March after months of teasing it, and the music video of him openly celebrating his sexuality and eventually giving the a devil a lap dance was instantly iconic … … Only for it to be overshadowed by the music video for “Industry Baby” in July which has a scene full of (censored) naked men doing choreography inside their prison’s showers.

Milo Ventimiglia makes us swoon and cry every week on “This Is Us.” Milo Ventimiglia in a 2021 episode of ‘This Is Us.’ NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Ventimiglia, 44, makes a mustache look hot, and for that we are eternally grateful. But, as photos from the set of the upcoming “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season tell us, he also looks great clean-shaven.

But he’s not the only mustachioed man who could take the crown. Jason Sudeikis is a worthy competitor. Jason Sudeikis in a 2020 episode of ‘Ted Lasso.’ Apple TV Plus Sudeikis’ show “Ted Lasso” has become a success bigger than anyone could’ve imagined, and his character, Ted, is at the center of that, as is Sudeikis, 46, who co-created and writes for the warm and fuzzy sitcom. Kindness is sexy, and we all have Sudeikis to thank for that.

We’re all ready for Mahershala Ali to become our new favorite vampire. Mahershala Ali in 2020. CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images Ali’s giant smile is infectious, and his voice is supremely smooth and soothing. What else can you ask from the Sexiest Man Alive? And, it’s becoming clear that Ali, 47, is only going to get better with time.

Christian Bale is long overdue for his Sexiest Man Alive honor. Christian Bale in 2019. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though Bale was decidedly un-sexy as Cheney in “Vice” back in 2018, we can all clearly see he bounced back for awards season and for “Ford v Ferrari.” The 47-year-old has been making our hearts flutter since he starred in the 1994 version of “Little Women,” in the same role that fellow sexy person Timothée Chalamet took over 2019.