36 men who are worthy runners-up for Paul Rudd’s Sexiest Man Alive title

We created a list of 36 other handsome, talented men who have easily earned the silver medal for Sexiest Man Alive this year — or who could snag the title in the future — from Jake Gyllenhaal to Jason Momoa to Harry Styles.
Keep scrolling to see our picks for this year.
At this point, it’s just criminal that Chris Evans has never been bestowed this honor.
But the way the “Defending Jacob” star was able to play it off with a laugh made us love him even more.
In 2022, he’s set to take over as the iconic voice of Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar film “Lightyear,” and the first trailer had many of us wondering … is Buzz Lightyear hot?
Oscar Isaac kissing Jessica Chastain’s arm has been living rent-free in our heads for a month.
This video went viral, and for good reason. Isaac, our reigning short king, is able to make every single thing he does sexy. It’s just who he is.
A quick search on Twitter of “Oscar Isaac short king” yields thousands of tweets. So give this 42-year-old star what he deserves after the disastrous “Rise of Skywalker” and declare him the Sexiest Man Alive.
Harry Styles’ tour content has taken over everyone’s TikTok feeds, and with a certain post-credits film appearance, we can guess he’s ready for a busy 2022.
If you’ve just learned about Majors, 32, from his very brief appearance in “Loki,” we have some homework for you. Watch “Lovecraft Country,” “When We Rise,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Da 5 Bloods,” and his most recent work, “The Harder They Fall,” and then try to tell us you don’t have a massive crush.
And, like we said, he stole the show in “Loki,” setting the stage for his ultimate real MCU debut as Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
Adam Driver was at the center of one of last year’s thirstiest bits that continued into this year: John Oliver begging him to step on his neck.
Over the last decade or so, Driver has established himself as both an indie darling and a box office star (does the name “Kylo Ren” ring any bells?), and showed us all his strong comedic timing with “SNL” hosting gigs.
And throughout 2020, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver has made us all laugh by thirsting over Driver in an increasingly violent fashion. As he correctly put it, Driver is “hot, right, and massive.” When the writing team took home an Emmy in 2021, one of the writers called Driver out directly: “We would like to dedicate this award to Adam Driver. He knows what he did — and we know what we would like him to do.”
Between “Annette,” “The Last Duel,” and what’s sure to be an instant classic, “House of Gucci,” Driver has continued to make us thirst over him in 2021.
We still miss seeing Hasan Minhaj’s face every week on “Patriot Act.”
Anyone who wants to learn about the issues that are plaguing the world while simultaneously admiring the person talking about them should watch every episode of Netflix’s dearly departed “Patriot Act” — or check out his comedy special “Homecoming King,” or watch him host the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
If you’re still missing the 36-year-old after the cancellation of “Patriot Act,” you don’t have to wait to see him on tour. He’s currently recurring on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” Run, don’t walk.
The thirst for Timothée Chalamet showed no signs of slowing down this year. In fact, it probably hit a new high.
The love for 25-year-old Chalamet only grows as he continues to star in prestige movies and blockbusters — this year, he starred in both “Dune” and “The French Dispatch” as he continues to take fashion risks.
Regé-Jean Page and a spoon helped make “Bridgerton” a worldwide phenomenon.
The entire world lusting over Page as the Duke of Hastings in the 2020 smash Netflix series “Bridgerton” is one of the few things that we can all agree on anymore.
And now that Page, 31, has left the show, we know that whatever he decides to do next will be a runaway success.
Anthony Ramos’ charisma was undeniable in “In the Heights” this year.
Ramos, who’s been a rising star since he was cast in the original Broadway production of “Hamilton,” got to be the lead of his own musical this year when he played Usnavi in “In the Heights.”
Perhaps you saw the TikTok trend that was essentially everyone freaking out about the way he yelled at Vanessa (his love interest) for dancing … more specifically, how she was shaking her a– for like, half of the Heights.
Now, Ramos, 30, is gearing up for the starring role in the next “Transformers” installment. He also released his second album in June, “Love and Lies.”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II finally became the leading man he deserved to be in 2021 with “Candyman.”
Over the last few years, 35-year-old Abdul-Mateen has appeared in “Aquaman,” “Us,” “Black Mirror,” “Watchmen,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and “Candyman” — has there been a better run recently?
And there’s still more to come this year, as he’s taking over for Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus in “The Matrix Resurrections.”
Get ready to see more of the Emmy-winning actor in the future, including the highly anticipated “Aquaman” sequel and Michael Bay’s next action thriller “Ambulance.”
Our latest Avenger, Simu Liu, is a worthy addition to the pantheon of sexy superheroes.
As any “Kim’s Convenience” fan could’ve told you, Liu has always had his admirers. But now that the 32-year-old is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s reached a whole new level.
Keanu Reeves was retroactively named 1994’s Sexiest Man Alive, but we think he deserves the honor for real.
We are counting down the days until the 57-year-old reprises his role of Neo in the upcoming fourth “Matrix” movie in December. After that, the countdown begins for “John Wick 4.”
Dan Levy made his People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue debut last year, and we couldn’t agree more.
If you’ve ever heard that success makes someone (even) sexier, look no further than Levy, 38, who broke Emmy records last year when “Schitt’s Creek,” which he co-created, produced, starred in, wrote and directed for, won the big seven categories for a comedy: writing, directing, actress, actor, supporting actress, supporting actor, and best comedy overall.
Last December, he also starred in Hulu’s LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com “Happiest Season.”
He also made his “SNL” debut as a host in February 2021.
John Cho doesn’t seem to age, does he?
Cho, who is unbelievably 49, deserves a starring role in a rom-com so that the rest of the world who didn’t watch “Selfie” before it was canceled can learn what we know: He’s definitely deserving of a Sexiest Man Alive title.
But since rom-coms are a dying breed, we guess we’ll settle for the leading role in Netflix’s adaptation of the popular anime “Cowboy Bebop” in November.
This could’ve been the year Will Smith finally won Sexiest Man Alive and an Oscar.
Smith’s “Bad Boys For Life” was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2020 — not too shabby.
The 53-year-old is also an extremely wholesome presence on Instagram, and he is smartly using nostalgia to his advantage by releasing a fashion collection inspired by “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Nothing sexier than a man who’s business savvy, we say.
Plus, he’s getting so muchOscar buzz for his role in the biopic “King Richard.” Wouldn’t it have been great for him to win two things he’s deserved for decades?
If you’re not totally in tune with Latin music, you may not know Maluma yet, but it’s only a matter of time.
The 27-year-old singer hails from Colombia, and he released his fifth album last year, “Papi Juancho.” It hit No. 2 on the US Latin Charts and reached 34 on the Billboard 200.
Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” introduced us to Darren Barnet.
In “Never Have I Ever,” Devi, your typical teenager, lusts over the frankly breathtaking Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a bro with a heart of gold. And we get it. We immediately felt compelled to Google how old Barnet is in real life — a perfectly respectable 30.
It’s a bit shocking that Henry Cavill hasn’t already taken the title.
Remember when Cavill, 38, appeared in a “Mission Impossible” film and appeared to “reload” his fists before punching Tom Cruise? We could never forget.
The last two years have been good for Cavill, with a starring role in “The Witcher,” which became one of Netflix’s most popular shows, and taking on the mantle of Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes.” He also got to return as Superman in the Snyder cut, and will appear as the world’s greatest detective again in “Enola Holmes 2.”
As Chidi in “The Good Place,” William Jackson Harper proved that being a nerd can be very sexy.
Harper, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2020 for his work on “The Good Place,” quickly emerged as a fan-favorite from the show — and he’s clearly only going to become a bigger star.
The 41-year-old (!) both appeared in Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” and took over for Anna Kendrick as the main character in HBO Max’s anthology series “Love Life” in 2021.
At this point, it’s just blasphemous that Ryan Gosling has never been granted the title.
It’s shocking that he’s never won — not after “The Notebook,” not after “Crazy Stupid Love,” not after “La La Land,” and not after the “Hey Girl” meme went viral. Maybe taking over as the original sexy guy, Ken, in the upcoming “Barbie” movie will help him secure the title.
Benito’s album 2020 album “YHLQMDLG” took home the Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album, and was the most-streamed album globally on Spotify last year — honestly, People is behind the times on this one.
The 27-year-old’s style, good looks, musical talent, and personality all contribute to his sexiness — it’s time to get on the Bad Bunny train, if you’re not already.
Dev Patel’s hair alone deserves awards of its own.
His latest film, “The Green Knight,” a medieval epic that Patel is top-billed in, was finally released over the summer, and while the film might’ve left you confused, we definitely walked out knowing one thing: Patel is a star … and also an extremely attractive person.
Jake Gyllenhaal’s chaotic energy during the “Spider-Man Far From Home” press tour in 2019 reminded everyone why we love him so much.
Gyllenhaal is another almost unbelievable snub in the Sexiest Man Alive canon. He’s been a favorite since 2001’s “Donnie Darko,” for crying out loud!
And while the 40-year-old didn’t have the busiest 2020 (who did?), he has a packed slate lined up: Michael Bay’s action thriller “Ambulance,” the film adaptation of musical “Fun Home,” a West End run of “Sunday in the Park with George,” and will star in “Francis and the Godfather,” a movie about the making of “The Godfather.”
Collectively, BTS is the biggest boy band in the world right now.
BTS didn’t show any signs of slowing down this year. The seven members, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, have taken over pop music.
They’re one of the first K-pop groups to breakthrough in the US. In 2020 alone, they released their fourth album “Map of the Soul: 7” to critical acclaim, became the first K-pop group to perform at the Grammys, released their first English-language single “Dynamite,” which broke YouTube records, and then released their fifth album “Be.”
In 2021, they released their second, third, and fourth No. 1 singles: “Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” and “My Universe” with Coldplay.
Of course, their ravenous fanbase, called ARMY, would claim that they’ve been the Sexiest Men Alive for quite some time.
Lakeith Stanfield is hard to look away from when he’s on screen.
Whether it’s in “Knives Out,” “Someone Great,” “Atlanta,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Harder They Fall,” or “Sorry to Bother You,” 30-year-old Stanfield is magnetic presence on screen.
Kumail Nanjiani’s superhero glow-up is one for the ages.
Prince Harry makes us swoon whenever he stands up for his wife, Meghan Markle.
Watching the Oprah special about Meghan and Harry choosing to leave the royal family in March was heartbreaking, no question. But there’s something about the way that Harry, 37, fully supported his wife and was able to be vulnerable on national TV that had us a little … distracted.
Jason Momoa proves that long hair done right can be very hot.
Even Helen Mirren is unable to resist how “gorgeous” the 42-year-old “Aquaman” star is. Between his luscious locks, his beard, his shredded body, and his wonderful sense of humor, we think her Momoa obsession is very relatable.
Lil Nas X gave the devil a lap dance, and we were all jealous.
Did anyone have more fun this year than Lil Nas X? The 22-year-old kicked off the year by releasing the single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March after months of teasing it, and the music video of him openly celebrating his sexuality and eventually giving the a devil a lap dance was instantly iconic …
… Only for it to be overshadowed by the music video for “Industry Baby” in July which has a scene full of (censored) naked men doing choreography inside their prison’s showers.
Milo Ventimiglia makes us swoon and cry every week on “This Is Us.”
Ventimiglia, 44, makes a mustache look hot, and for that we are eternally grateful.
But, as photos from the set of the upcoming “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season tell us, he also looks great clean-shaven.
But he’s not the only mustachioed man who could take the crown. Jason Sudeikis is a worthy competitor.
Sudeikis’ show “Ted Lasso” has become a success bigger than anyone could’ve imagined, and his character, Ted, is at the center of that, as is Sudeikis, 46, who co-created and writes for the warm and fuzzy sitcom.
Kindness is sexy, and we all have Sudeikis to thank for that.
We’re all ready for Mahershala Ali to become our new favorite vampire.
Ali’s giant smile is infectious, and his voice is supremely smooth and soothing. What else can you ask from the Sexiest Man Alive? And, it’s becoming clear that Ali, 47, is only going to get better with time.
Christian Bale is long overdue for his Sexiest Man Alive honor.
Though Bale was decidedly un-sexy as Cheney in “Vice” back in 2018, we can all clearly see he bounced back for awards season and for “Ford v Ferrari.”
The 47-year-old has been making our hearts flutter since he starred in the 1994 version of “Little Women,” in the same role that fellow sexy person Timothée Chalamet took over 2019.
Even though we rarely see Pedro Pascal’s face in “The Mandalorian,” we all know what’s going on underneath.
Pascal, 46, played easily the sexiest character in “Game of Thrones” history, Oberyn Martell (RIP, we miss you).
After making us all gasp every time he lifts his helmet in “The Mandalorian,” it’s high time for People to give him the respect he deserves. Maybe 2022 will be his year, with another season of the hit “Star Wars” show and the highly anticipated adaptation of “The Last of Us” on HBO.