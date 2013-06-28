The Sexiest Developers Alive!

When most people think of developers, they think of socially awkward, not-quite-attractive shut-ins along the lines of the characters from “The Big Bang Theory.”



Each year, we try to go against that stereotype by rounding up the sexiest developers out there. (We used to call this feature the sexiest “programmers,” but decided “developers” was more appropriate.)

This year we held an open nomination process and found 14 of the hottest developers we’ve had yet.

Not only are they all great to look at, they’re also super talented: from National Science Foundation Fellows to founders that have seen their companies be successfully acquired, these guys and gals show that developers can have brains and beauty.

