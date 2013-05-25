The Sexiest Chefs Alive!

Behind the scenes of every restaurant, there’s a high-pressure kitchen where orders continuously pour in and chefs churn out food.
The best chefs handle a tremendous amount of stress while working in hot kitchens and still create delicious meals. And some of them do it with serious style.
From 5-star restaurants to funky food trucks, we scoured restaurants across the U.S. looking for the best of the best. And we weren’t just looking for looks: These chefs and chefs-turned-restaurateurs are talented, ambitious, successful, and stylish.
Restaurant: Maison Premiere
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Executive Chef Lisa Giffen serves carefully curated large and small plates of seafood at her critically-acclaimed Williamsburg restaurant.
Though only 31, she has an impressive resume that includes past jobs at Dan Barber's Blue Hill, Ed Brown's now-closed 80 One, and Alain Ducasse's Adour. She was recently promoted to executive chef at Maison Premiere.
Giffen sources her ingredients locally, and chooses ingredients based on the seasons.
Restaurant: momofuku
Location: New York, NY
David Chang is the chef and owner of the popular momofuku empire, which includes the momofuku noodle bar (opened in 2004), momofuku ssäm bar, booker and dax, momofuku ko, má pêche, and momofuku milk bar.
His cookbook, 'Momofuku,' was released in 2009.
Chang has won numerous accolades: He was named one of the Time 100 in 2010, GQ's Chef of the Year in 2007, and has personally won four James Beard chef awards, including for Outstanding Chef in 2013.
His noodle bar empire has now spread across the globe.
Restaurant: Zapoteca
Location: Portland, ME
Oklahoma-native Shannon Bard runs the kitchen at her Mexican restaurant Zapoteca in Maine.
A mother of four, she attended the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio with a specialisation in Oaxacan cuisine.
She also was the runner up in Eater's 'The Hottest Chef in Maine' 2013 poll.
Restaurant: The Eating House
Location: Miami, FL
Giorgio Rapicavoli is the executive chef and owner of Miami's Eating House.
Though only 27, Rapicavoli was Miami's first winner of Food Network's Chopped, and has made frequent appearances on Slow Food's Terra Madre in Italy.
He also mixes his own playlists for his restaurant patrons, which he says, 'are sure to elevate the mood, as well as enhance the food.'
Restaurants: Hudson House and The Tripel
Locations: Redondo Beach, CA, and Playa del Rey, CA
Brooke Williamson is a self-taught chef who currently co-owns both the Hudson House and The Tripel in California.
She was the youngest chef to ever cook at the James Beard House, and was the runner-up on Bravo's Top Chef season 10.
Williamson is known as 'a culinary wunderkind,' and has been cooking since she was 15.
Restaurant: Alinea
Location: Chicago, IL
Grant Achatz is the chef and owner of Chicago's only Michelin three-star restaurant Alinea, which has been winning awards since it first opened in 2005.
Born in Michigan, Achatz grew up in the restaurant industry with his parents and grandparents as restaurateurs.
After studying at the Culinary Institute of America, he is now one of the foremost molecular gastronomy chefs in the world, known for his exceptionally creative take on food.
Restaurant: Currently trying to open her own restaurant, Concrete Blonde
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Jennifer Carroll was a contestant on Top Chef's 6th season, where she made it to the finals.
Originally from Philadelphia, PA, she was the Chef de Cuisine at 10 Arts as well as Sous Chef at Le Bernardin, both under Eric Ripert.
After competing on Top Chef's Season 8 All Stars, Carroll is now working to open her own restaurant in Philly.
Restaurant: Le Bernadin
Location: New York, NY
Eric Ripert's world-renowned restaurant Le Bernardin has three Michelin stars and currently ranks 19 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. It has also upheld a four-star review from The New York Times for over 20 years.
Ripert hosts his own PBS TV Series, Avec Eric, and serves as a regular guest on Bravo's Top Chef.
And to top it all off, he has a French accent.
Restaurant: Momofuku Milk Bar
Location: New York, NY
Momofuku Milk Bar chef Christina Tosi was surrounded by relatives who loved to bake while growing up, she told The Daily South.
Tosi went on to graduate from the French Culinary Institute, and began to work in a series of restaurants. David Chang of the momofuku empire put her at the helm of his Milk Bar chain of sweets and baked goods, where she created such unique recipes as 'Crack Pie' and cereal milk.
Tosi was nominated for the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year award in 2012.
Restaurants: Red Rooster Harlem, Ginny's Supper Club, American Table Cafe & Bar, and more
Locations: New York, NY, and locations in Sweden
After studying at the Culinary Institute at Goteborg in Sweden, Ethiopian-born/Swedish-raised chef Marcus Samuelsson began working at high-calibre restaurants around the world.
In 1995, his New York restaurant Aquavit received a three-star rating from The New York Times, making him the youngest chef to receive this honour. And he was awarded the Rising Star Chef Award from the James Bear Foundation in 1999.
He has cooked for Barack Obama and the Prime Minister of India.
Restaurants: August, Domenica, Lüke, and more
Locations: New Orleans, LA, and Austin, TX
Chef John Besh has been winning awards since his career began. Food & Wine named him one of the Top 10 Best New Chefs In America in 1999, and he won the James Beard Award for Best Chef--Southeast in 2006.
His flagship restaurant, August, was nominated in 2012 and 2013 for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurant award, too.
Besh is also a frequent guest on NBC's Today show, and has two cookbooks -- My New Orleans and My Family Table, with a third set to publish in 2013.
Restaurant: Willow Road
Location: New York, NY
Grayson Schmitz is the chef of Willow Road, a Chelsea 'gastrobar' that serves twists on American classics like lamb sliders and mac n' cheese with sweet sausage.
She began cooking when she was 15 years, and then went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America, but she really went into the spotlight when she appeared on Bravo's Top Chef: Texas.
She was also crowned the Hottest Chef in New York 2013 by Eater NY.
Restaurant: Luke's Lobster
Locations: New York, NY, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, PA
Luke Holden was born and raised in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and launched his first lobster company while still back in high school.
The Georgetown grad moved to New York City for finance where he was making $200,000 a year, but chose to start a lobster business instead with his father's seafood processing company.
Now Holden has a celebrity following that includes Tom Brokaw, Wes Anderson, Bethenny Frankel, and Michael Keaton, as well as 10 Luke's Lobster locations on the east coast.
Restaurant: Rich Table
Location: San Francisco, CA
Chef Sarah Rich runs her San Francisco restaurant with her husband and co-chef Evan.
They met while both working for Chef David Bouley in New York, before eventually moving out to the west coast together.
Now they team up at Rich Table, which was nominated this year for the Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation.
Restaurants: Bistro La Promenade and Azure by Allegretti
Locations: New York, NY, and Atlantic City, NJ
Alain Allegretti is the executive chef at NYC's Bistro La Promenade and Azure by Allegretti, a seafood restaurant in Atlantic city.
He was trained in the French technique after growing up on a farm in Nice, France, with Vietnamese and Italian parents.
Allegretti's food is based on seasonal ingredients and simple execution in the Southern French style. Though he's still fairly new to the scene, this French chef is going places.
Restaurants: Ludobites and Trois Mec
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Ludo Lefebvre is a French chef who runs several trendy pop-up restaurants and food trucks in L.A. His cooking style combines old world classic French cuisine with edgy, modern twists.
Lefebvre has appeared on Top Chef Masters, Iron Chef America and The Today Show.
Restaurant: Tache Artisan Chocolate
Location: New York, NY
Aditi Malhotra (pictured, left) is a pastry chef and chocolatier who runs Tache Artisan Chocolate (formerly Christian Vautier Le Concept), a high-end chocolate shop and caterer in New York City.
Malhotra graduated from the Glion Institute in Switzerland and The French Culinary Institute, and was a winner of Zagat's 30 Under 30 Award.
She also teaches chocolate-making classes at Tache.
Restaurant: Takashi
Location: New York, NY
Takashi Inoue is a Korean immigrant who was born in Japan, and now lives in New York City. His culinary style is a mix of Japanese and Korean flavours with a modern twist.
At his eponymous restaurant, Takashi, diners can grill all sorts of meat--mostly cuts of beef and offal--at their tables.
Inoue was a DJ in Japan and has said that music and food are inextricably linked for him, according to GQ.
Restaurants: Good Stuff Eatery and We, The Pizza
Location: Washington, D.C.
Spike Mendelsohn competed on two seasons of Top Chef, and has since gone on to open a successful burger joint (Good Stuff Eatery) and pizza place (We, The Pizza) in D.C. Good Stuff Eatery became so popular--the First Family even eats there--that it now has three locations, with a fourth slated to open soon in Philadelphia.
He attended the Culinary Institute of America, and trained in classic French cuisine at several notable restaurants including Bouchon and Le Cirque, according to his bio on Bravo.
Restaurants: Kouzzina by Cat Cora, Cat Cora's Kitchen and Gourmet Markets, CCQ
Locations: Orlando, FL (Walt Disney World), San Francisco, CA, Houston, TX, and more
Cat Cora is best-known as the hot and talented Iron Chef on the Food Network, but she's also a restaurateur who oversees several restaurants around the U.S.
The 45-year-old chef tends to cook Greek food, but she also has a versatile cooking style. She's currently the co-host of the Bravo TV show Around The World In 80 Plates.
Restaurant: ink
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Michael Voltaggio has been working in the restaurant industry since he was 15, but he first gained national attention when he won Top Chef season 6 in 2010.
Since then, the 34-year-old chef has gone on to open ink, a trendy restaurant that serves modern Los Angeles cuisine in West Hollywood.
He was also named one of the best new chefs by Food & Wine Magazine.
Restaurant: Primo
Location: Rockland, ME
Melissa Kelly is the executive chef of Primo, a Mediterranean and Italian restaurant in Maine that serves fresh, local, and modern dishes.
Kelly's cooking is so renowned that this year, she won the prestigious James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef in the Northeast--for the second time (she also won the award for best regional chef in 1999, when she worked at Old Chatham Sheepherding Co. in New York). Apparently, she is the first chef to win the award twice.
Restaurant: Café Aion
Location: Boulder, CO
Joanna Powell is only 24 years old, but she's already the head pastry chef at Café Aion, a Spanish tapas restaurant in Boulder.
The Mississippi native has loved baking since she was young and decided to turn that passion into a career when she attended pastry school at the Culinary School of the Rockies. She soon after landed the gig at Cafe Aion.
When she's not baking, she said that she loves to paint, throw pottery and dance around to Otis Redding.
She was voted the hottest chef in Denver by Eater, and we have to agree. And a bonus: Powell is single--she was named one of Colorado's hottest singles by 5280 Magazine.
Restaurant: Junoon
Location: New York, NY
Vikas Khanna is the executive chef at Junoon, a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in New York City.
Khanna grew up in Amritsar, India, where he learned to cook from his grandmother. He started his own catering business, Lawrence Gardens Banquets, when he was just 17, and has continued to make strides in the restaurant world.
He's been named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2006 and the Hottest Chef in New York by Eater.
Location: Boston, MA
Kish is the chef de cuisine at Stir in Boston, and the winner of Top Chef season 10. However, in June she'll take on a new role as chef de cuisine at Menton, the only restaurant in Boston with Relais & Châteaux status not to mention a AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating. in Boston.
Kish was born in South Korea, but adopted by an American family and raised in Michigan. She attended culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago, and tends to cook modern and contemporary French cuisine with Italian influences. Her favourite thing to cook is a French macaron, according to her bio on Bravo.
Restaurant: The Meatball Shop
Location: New York, NY
Michael Chernow is the co-owner of New York City's Meatball Shop, which has a cult-like following. The restaurant does one thing exceptionally well: meatballs (beef, pork, veggie, you name it). But it also serves fresh vegetables, salads, risottos, and some of the most incredible homemade ice cream sandwiches.
Chernow graduated from the French Culinary Institute but now spends most of his time running the restaurants--not in the kitchen.
Being a restaurateur can be stressful, but the native New Yorker seems to have a pretty relaxed attitude towards the whole industry.
'A lot of people in this industry take themselves a little too seriously,' Chernow told GQ. 'We fucking roll meatballs and we smile.'
Restaurant: Sorella
Location: New York, NY
The owner of Sorella made a name for herself in the culinary world when she opened her restaurant and wine bar on New York's Lower East Side at the age of 23. Of course it doesn't hurt that she's a Hearst -- as in that Hearst, the American family that runs one of the largest publishing corporations in the U.S.
Until last November Hearst was also the head chef at Sorella. She left the kitchen so that she could travel, but still remains a co-owner.
She was also the youngest chef to ever compete on Iron Chef America. (She lost to Iron Chef Michael Symon by a hair.)
