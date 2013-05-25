The Sexiest Chefs Alive!

Behind the scenes of every restaurant, there’s a high-pressure kitchen where orders continuously pour in and chefs churn out food.



The best chefs handle a tremendous amount of stress while working in hot kitchens and still create delicious meals. And some of them do it with serious style.

From 5-star restaurants to funky food trucks, we scoured restaurants across the U.S. looking for the best of the best. And we weren’t just looking for looks: These chefs and chefs-turned-restaurateurs are talented, ambitious, successful, and stylish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.