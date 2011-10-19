The Sexiest CEOs Alive

Photo: Courtesy of Lifeway

CEOs are chosen for their grit, determination, vision, smarts and competence.But they’re also people, people. And, as people, CEOs are often endowed with a bit of, well, je ne sais quoi.



So who has the most of that?

Click here to see the sexiest CEOs >

NOTES:

To make this a quasi-scientific affair, we asked our readers to nominate and rate a bunch of CEOs on “sexiness,” a subjective assessment that encompasses many attributes including style, looks, power, money, leadership, creativity and charm.

Hundreds of readers weighed in (61% of respondents were male and 65% of were 20 to 40 years old).

The final list is a mix of men and women who’d look good running any company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.