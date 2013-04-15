Flickr/furtographerFemale sex workers are flocking to Silicon Valley to court the young, rich, and smart tech entrepreneurs, Laurie Segall and Erica Fink of CNNMoney report.



They consider themselves to be entrepreneurs, too, using Square to accept payments, social networks and blogs to connect with potential customers, and Google Voice to set up meetings.

“Everything I know about social media marketing I learned doing sex work,” sex worker Kitty Stryker tells CNNMoney. “Currently I’m using Hootsuite a lot; I’m using Klout a little nit. I also use Twitter calendar, which is just this simple free thing, but it’s got very interesting analytics data.”

These women offer a variety of services: Sexual massages, prostitution, escort, and dominatrix work. Some women charge anywhere from $350 to $500 an hour. Karen, who charges $500 an hour, estimates she has made nearly $1 million doing sex work over the last decade.

Even though prostitution is illegal, it’s not a big priority for law enforcement agencies, unless minors are involved.

“Business is good out here,” Sgt. Kyle Oki of the San Jose Police Department tells CNNMoney. “The girls say they can make more money here than in other cities.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.